Del Rey defined a whole generation of flower crown-wearing, American Apparel-sporting, Tumblr-using teenagers when she self-released her song Video Games. The self-made music video for the single featured vintage footage coupled with shots of Del Rey singing on her webcam, and it became a viral internet sensation which landed Del Rey a signing with Stranger Records.

It's just two weeks until her BST Hyde Park concert on Sunday 9th July 2023, and Lana Del Rey has shocked fans with a surprise Dublin concert announcement a few days before the London show. Del Rey will be performing at the 3Arena on Friday 7th July, and with pre-sale tickets going live today (Wednesday 28th June), here's how you can bag them.

Fast forward to the present day, and Del Rey has released nine studio albums, including Ultraviolence and Honeymoon, four EPs, and original songs for movie soundtracks, such as Young and Beautiful for the 2013 film The Great Gatsby. It was her fifth studio album, Lust for Life, which marked the first time the New Yorker has worked with other artists, such as Stevie Nicks, on one of her own releases.

No stranger to a title or two, Del Rey has been honoured as one of the 200 Greatest Singers of All Time by Rolling Stone, and one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time magazine. The 38-year-old has also won two BRIT awards, two Billboard Women in Music awards, and two MTV Europe Music Awards, just to name a few. So if there’s anyone who can pull off a concert with just 10 days notice, it’s her!

More like this

Buy Lana Del Rey tickets at Ticketmaster

For more of the latest ticket releases, such as Kim Petras tickets and Hozier tickets, sign-up to our Going Out newsletter.

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Lana Del Rey Glastonbury 2023

Lana Del Rey performing at Glastonbury 2023. Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage via Getty Images

For those of you lucky enough to bag Glastonbury Festival 2023 tickets, you might’ve caught Del Rey’s set on the Other Stage — or, what was left of it. The singer-songwriter was unfortunately escorted off stage by her crew and security before she could finish her set last Saturday night, due to her starting the set 30-minutes late, and Worthy Farm’s strict rules about no major stages playing music past midnight.

Now that Glastonbury is over, you might be looking for more fun things to do this summer, and may we point you in the way of our best UK festivals list?

Buy Lana Del Rey tickets at Ticketmaster

When is Lana Del Rey coming to Ireland?

When it was announced that Del Rey would be headlining BST Hyde Park, fans were hopeful that she’d announce a UK and Ireland tour to accompany it, too. Well, Irish fans have certainly had their prayers answered.

Del Rey has confirmed a surprise Dublin concert on the 7th July ahead of her London festival appearance.

7th July 2024 — Dublin, 3Arena

How to get Lana Del Rey Dublin tickets 2023

The Three+ pre-sale is taking place right now, having gone live at 9am this morning (Wednesday 28th June).

The MCD pre-sale will happen tomorrow (Thursday 29th June), also at 9am. With general on-sale going live on Friday 30th June at 9am.

There are three lots of ticket releases for Lana Del Rey, but we’re sure tickets for the Dublin show will sell out as quickly as the BST Hyde Park ones did (which was pretty flipping quickly). So to give yourself a head start, be sure to read our how to beat the Ticketmaster queue and how to get cheap concert tickets guides.

Buy Lana Del Rey tickets at Ticketmaster

Advertisement

Another huge artist going on tour soon is Taylor Swift, and we've complied some top tips on how to get Taylor Swift tickets.