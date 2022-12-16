KISS rose to prominence in the 1970s with their shocking live performances which featured fire-breathing, smoking guitars, rockets, levitating drum kits - oh, and a bit of spitting blood.

After a monumental headline set at this summer’s Download Festival, American rock legends KISS will return to the UK for the very last time in 2023. The New York rockers have been on their farewell tour, End Of The Road, since 2019 — a very long farewell tour to say the least — but next year, it will conclude.

The group, who have sold more than 100 million records worldwide, are the embodiment of rock ‘n’ roll. KISS’s epic 50-year career has given us head-banging tracks like Lick It Up, Shout It Out Loud and God of Thunder. They also have 30 Gold albums and 14 Platinum-certified albums, three of which are multi-Platinum; and in 2014, the original four members of KISS were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Speaking about the farewell tour, KISS said: “All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who've filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years. This will be the ultimate celebration for those who've seen us and a last chance for those who haven't.”

The rock group also said they’ll go out the same way they came in: “Unapologetic and unstoppable.”

So, to see KISS at their last-ever UK performances, here’s how you can secure tickets.

KISS will be coming to London in July 2023

KISS has announced five UK dates for their last-ever tour. Exactly 50 years on from when the rock group formed in New York, KISS will be wiping off their face paint for the last time in summer 2023.

Here is the complete list of dates and venues:

When do tickets for KISS 2023 UK tour go on sale?

General on-sale is happening right now, having gone live at 10am this morning (Friday 16th December).

There wasn’t a Ticketmaster presale for this release, so it truly is every person for themselves in the general sale. But don’t worry! Remember to hop onto Ticketmaster as the tickets are about to go live, and have your card details handy ready for a speedy check out.

For more top tips, check out how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

