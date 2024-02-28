It wasn't long before she left Hooters behind and became a familiar face on both stage and screen. From her early days performing in bars to now regularly appearing on 8 out of 10 Cats as a team captain, as well as writing and starring in her own Netflix series The Duchess, Katherine Ryan is a force to be reckoned with in the UK comedy scene.

She's even featured as a lead act on BBC's Live at the Apollo, as well as having two of her own Netflix stand-up specials.

Katherine Ryan been compared to the likes of Joan Rivers thanks to her caustic humour, sharp wit and willingness to tackle any tough subject, from Botox to celebrity culture to motherhood.

You'll have plenty of opportunities to see her for yourself across 2024 and 2025, as she'll be performing at an impressive 56 venues across the UK and Ireland on her Battleaxe tour. Here's the low-down on getting tickets.

The Canadian comedian is set to hit up a whopping 56 dates on her 2024/2025 tour. Here's a full list of the UK dates and venues:

When do Katherine Ryan: Battleaxe UK tour tickets go on sale?

General sale tickets for Katherine Ryan's Battleaxe tour go on sale at 10am on Friday 1st March on the Ticketmaster website.

Katherine Ryan tour pre-sale tickets

You'll also have the opportunity to snag some tickets early thanks to pre-sales on the Ticketmaster website. The Priority from O2 pre-sale last from 10am on 28th February while the Live Nation pre-sale is live from 10am on 29th February, as well as a Three+ pre-sale from 10am on 28th February.

All pre-sales end at 9am on 1st March, and please note that all pre-sales aren't applicable to every performance, so be sure to double check on the Ticketmaster website.

Shows taking place in Ireland also feature the MCD pre-sale from 10am on 29th February until 9am on 1st March.

How to get Katherine Ryan UK tour tickets

To be in with the best chance of securing the tickets of your choice, log on to the Ticketmaster at least 10 minutes before general sale tickets go live this Friday. For more advice, check out our guide to how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

