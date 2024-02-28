How to get Katherine Ryan tickets as pre-sale goes live for huge 56-date UK tour
The Battleaxe Tour will see the comedian talking about entering her forties with her trademark biting wit.
The Duchess is going back on tour, and this time it's bigger than ever.
Katherine Ryan made her way from Canada to London in 2007 and quickly gained a name for herself in the comedy circuit, performing at open mic nights while still working full-time as a corporate trainer for the restaurant chain Hooters.
It wasn't long before she left Hooters behind and became a familiar face on both stage and screen. From her early days performing in bars to now regularly appearing on 8 out of 10 Cats as a team captain, as well as writing and starring in her own Netflix series The Duchess, Katherine Ryan is a force to be reckoned with in the UK comedy scene.
She's even featured as a lead act on BBC's Live at the Apollo, as well as having two of her own Netflix stand-up specials.
Katherine Ryan been compared to the likes of Joan Rivers thanks to her caustic humour, sharp wit and willingness to tackle any tough subject, from Botox to celebrity culture to motherhood.
You'll have plenty of opportunities to see her for yourself across 2024 and 2025, as she'll be performing at an impressive 56 venues across the UK and Ireland on her Battleaxe tour. Here's the low-down on getting tickets.
Buy Katherine Ryan tickets at Ticketmaster
For more live entertainment, take a look at our guide on how to get cheap West End theatre tickets
Katherine Ryan UK Battleaxe tour: What are the UK and Ireland dates and venues?
The Canadian comedian is set to hit up a whopping 56 dates on her 2024/2025 tour. Here's a full list of the UK dates and venues:
- 5th September 2024 — Tunbridge Wells, Tunbridge Wells Assembly Hall
- 12th September 2024 — Leeds, Leeds Grand Theatre
- 19th September 2024 — Wrexham, William Aston Hall
- 22nd September 2024 — Oxford, New Theatre Oxford
- 26th September 2024 — Warrington, Pyramid and Parr Hall
- 27th September 2024 — Bradford, St Georges Hall Bradford
- 28th September 2024 — Stoke-On-Trent, Victoria Hall
- 5th October 2024 — Bournemouth, Bournemouth Pavilion
- 10th October 2024 — Ipswich, Ipswich Regent Theatre
- 11th October 2024 — York, York Barbican
- 12th October 2024 — Cork, Cork Opera House
- 1st November 2024 — Aylesbury, The Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury
- 2nd November 2024 — Swansea, Swansea Arena
- 7th November 2024 — Dorking, Dorking Hall
- 8th November 2024 — Woking, New Victoria Theatre
- 9th November 2024 — Reading, Hexagon Theatre
- 15th November 2024 — Bexhill on Sea, De La Warr Pavillion
- 16th November 2024 — Bristol, Bristol Beacon
- 17th November 2024 — Exeter, The Great Hall, Exeter
- 21st November 2024 — St Albans, Alban Arena
- 22nd November 2024 — Southend-On-Sea, Southend Cliffs Pavilion
- 23rd November 2024 — Southampton, O2 Guildhall Southampton
- 24th November 2024 — Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre
- 27th November 2024 — Cambridge, Cambridge Corn Exchange
- 28th November 2024 — Portsmouth, Portsmouth Guildhall
- 29th November 2024 — Torquay, Princess Theatre - Torquay
- 31st January 2025 — Coventry, Warwick Arts Centre
- 1st February 2025 — Stockport, Stockport Plaza
- 2nd February 2025 — Liverpool, Liverpool Empire Theatre
- 6th February 2025 — Leicester, De Montfort Hall
- 7th February 2025 — Worthing, Worthing Assembly Hall
- 8th February 2025 — Wolverhampton, The Civic at The Halls Wolverhampton
- 9th February 2025 — Cardiff, New Theatre Cardiff
- 20th February 2025 — Doncaster, Doncaster Dome
- 21st February 2025 — Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall Notts
- 22nd February 2025 — Sheffield, Sheffield City Hall Oval Hall
- 27th February 2025— Colchester, Charter Hall
- 29th February 2025 — Brighton, The Brighton Centre
- 1st March 2025 — Plymouth, Plymouth Pavilions
- 6th March 2025 — London, The London Palladium
- 7th March 2025 — London, The London Palladium
- 8th March 2025 — London, The London Palladium
- 14th March 2025 — Northampton, Royal and Derngate
- 15th March 2025 — Manchester, O2 Apollo Manchester
- 19th March 2025 — Aberdeen, Aberdeen Music Hall
- 20th March 2025 — Dunfermline, Alhambra Theatre
- 21st March 2025 — Edinburgh, EICC
- 22nd March 2025 — Newcastle Upon Tyne, O2 City Hall, Newcastle
- 27th March 2025 — Limerick City, University Concert Hall
- 28th March 2025 — Galway, LEISURELAND
- 30th March 2025 — Belfast, Waterfront Hall Auditorium
- 3rd April 2025 — Stockton-on-Tees, Stockton Globe
- 4th April 2025 — Llandudno, Venue Cymru Theatre
- 8th May 2025 — Guildford, G Live Guildford
- 9th May 2025 — Glasgow, SEC Armadillo
- 10th May 2025 — Birmingham, Utilita Arena Birmingham
When do Katherine Ryan: Battleaxe UK tour tickets go on sale?
General sale tickets for Katherine Ryan's Battleaxe tour go on sale at 10am on Friday 1st March on the Ticketmaster website.
Katherine Ryan tour pre-sale tickets
You'll also have the opportunity to snag some tickets early thanks to pre-sales on the Ticketmaster website. The Priority from O2 pre-sale last from 10am on 28th February while the Live Nation pre-sale is live from 10am on 29th February, as well as a Three+ pre-sale from 10am on 28th February.
All pre-sales end at 9am on 1st March, and please note that all pre-sales aren't applicable to every performance, so be sure to double check on the Ticketmaster website.
Shows taking place in Ireland also feature the MCD pre-sale from 10am on 29th February until 9am on 1st March.
How to get Katherine Ryan UK tour tickets
To be in with the best chance of securing the tickets of your choice, log on to the Ticketmaster at least 10 minutes before general sale tickets go live this Friday. For more advice, check out our guide to how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.
