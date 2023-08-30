Ahead of the tour announcement, Blunt said: "I cannot find the words to say how excited I am to get back out on the road again on tour in 2024.

"My new album was incredibly fun to write and record, and some of the new songs will undoubtedly get you up on your feet and dancing again. I’m looking forward to crowd surfing at a venue near you!"

The album, which was first teased earlier this year with the new single Beside You, is the singer’s first since Once Upon a Mind in 2019. It will also be his first time on the road since the stand-out Greatest Hits Tour in 2022.

Over the years, Blunt’s six - soon to be seven - studio albums have produced an unparalleled number of romantic, chart-topping hits. From 2004’s Goodbye My Lover to the songs on his 2017 track The Afterlove, his trademark folk pop style has remained.

Now, this army officer turned singer is back again for another go, so here’s how to get tickets.

Buy James Blunt tickets at Ticketmaster

Whether you’re in the middle of London or in a semi by the sea, James Blunt will be bringing his music to a city near you.

The singer’s European tour will kick off in France on 20th February and will land in the UK on 30th March. From there, he’ll be heading to 12 British venues, finally wrapping up in Bournemouth on 14th April. Here’s the full list of dates and venues:

How to get tickets to James Blunt’s UK 2024 tour

James Blunt tickets will go on sale on Friday 1st September at 10am.

However, for some arenas, namely Manchester, Glasgow, Newcastle and Leeds, you can grab tickets early through the Three and venue pre-sales. These tickets are on sale now, having gone live at 10am today (Wednesday 30th September).

