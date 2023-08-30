How to get James Blunt tickets as singer announces UK 2024 arena tour
The UK is going Back to Bedlam next spring as James Blunt is heading on tour. The singer will be coming to venues in Leeds, London, Manchester and more, so here’s how you can get tickets.
You’re beautiful, it’s true, but enough about you! We’re here to talk about James Blunt, who’s just announced a new European tour next Spring.
The Wisemen singer will be coming to the UK for 12 dates in March and April 2024, as part of a tour titled Who We Used To Be. The run of shows is in support of Blunt’s new album of the same name, which will be released on 27th October.
Ahead of the tour announcement, Blunt said: "I cannot find the words to say how excited I am to get back out on the road again on tour in 2024.
"My new album was incredibly fun to write and record, and some of the new songs will undoubtedly get you up on your feet and dancing again. I’m looking forward to crowd surfing at a venue near you!"
The album, which was first teased earlier this year with the new single Beside You, is the singer’s first since Once Upon a Mind in 2019. It will also be his first time on the road since the stand-out Greatest Hits Tour in 2022.
Over the years, Blunt’s six - soon to be seven - studio albums have produced an unparalleled number of romantic, chart-topping hits. From 2004’s Goodbye My Lover to the songs on his 2017 track The Afterlove, his trademark folk pop style has remained.
Now, this army officer turned singer is back again for another go, so here’s how to get tickets.
Buy James Blunt tickets at Ticketmaster
What are the UK dates and venues for James Blunt’s 2024 tour?
Whether you’re in the middle of London or in a semi by the sea, James Blunt will be bringing his music to a city near you.
The singer’s European tour will kick off in France on 20th February and will land in the UK on 30th March. From there, he’ll be heading to 12 British venues, finally wrapping up in Bournemouth on 14th April. Here’s the full list of dates and venues:
- 30th Mar 2024 – Leeds, First Direct Arena
- 31st Mar 2024 – Bristol, Bristol Beacon
- 2nd Apr 2024 – Brighton, Brighton Centre
- 4th Apr 2024 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, Utilita Arena
- 5th Apr 2024 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro
- 6th Apr 2024 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
- 7th Apr 2024 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena
- 9th Apr 2024 – London, Royal Albert Hall
- 10th Apr 2024 – London, Royal Albert Hall
- 12th Apr 2024 – Manchester, AO Arena
- 13th Apr 2024 – Cardiff, International Arena
- 14th Apr 2024 – Bournemouth, BIC Windsor Hall
How to get tickets to James Blunt’s UK 2024 tour
James Blunt tickets will go on sale on Friday 1st September at 10am.
However, for some arenas, namely Manchester, Glasgow, Newcastle and Leeds, you can grab tickets early through the Three and venue pre-sales. These tickets are on sale now, having gone live at 10am today (Wednesday 30th September).
Buy James Blunt tickets at Ticketmaster
