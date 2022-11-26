George, best known as Trixie in the popular BBC One drama, will star as Anna in the new UK production.

The multi-award-winning Broadway production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s The King and I is returning to the UK, and Call the Midwife 's Helen George is taking the lead.

The UK tour – which will visit seven different theatres in 2023 – will see the musical return to the UK for the first time since its sold-out season at The London Palladium.

Directed by Tony Award-winning director Bartlett Sher (My Fair Lady, To Kill a Mockingbird), The King and I will feature a company of over 50 West End and Broadway performers alongside a full-scale orchestra.

Speaking about the casting announcement, George said: "Theatre is my first love, and I am so excited to be returning to the stage for this beautiful, majestic production of The King and I.

"I was blown away when I saw Bartlett Sher’s staging of this wonderful show, so I can’t wait to work with him and the rest of the creative team to bring this timeless story back to the stage next year.

"Anna is such a strong, passionate and determined character, and I’m going to relish bringing her to life every night, as well as giving audiences all over the UK the chance to see this peerless Broadway and West End musical right on their doorstep."

With the UK tour beginning in February 2023, here's how to get tickets to see George star in The King and I.

Buy tickets to see Helen George in The King and I at ATG Tickets

The King and I musical UK 2023 tour: where will Helen George be performing in the UK?

The 2023 UK tour of the musical will be heading to seven UK theatres. Here is a full list of the UK dates and venues for The King and I:

The King and I musical UK 2023 tour: how much do tickets cost?

Tickets for the new UK tour of The King and I musical start at only £13 at ATG Tickets.

However, there are VIP ticket options at certain venues if you want to treat yourself. Start at £79, these VIP packages come with benefits such as a seat with the best possible view, a glass of champagne, nibbles and an ice cream in the interval.

