The BAFTA award-winning actor is perhaps equally beloved for her off-screen appearances as her on-screen ones. Margolyes started her acting career as a member of the infamous Cambridge Footlights while at university, whose other famous alumni include Hugh Laurie , Dame Emma Thompson and Stephen Fry .

If you enjoy stories from the world of showbiz, laughing until tears roll down your face and the feeling of not quite knowing what's going to happen next, then you're in for a treat – Miriam Margolyes is heading on a tour of the UK and Ireland next year.

Her career has spanned over four decades on stage and screen, where she's played iconic roles like Professor Sprout in the Harry Potter series, the Nurse in Baz Luhrmann's Romeo + Juliet and Madame Morrible in the original cast of the musical Wicked in the West End.

Over the past few years, Margolyes has become beloved not only for her acting, but for her frankness in interviews. While doing press for her last book on The Graham Norton Show, she famously said she'd only written it because she "was paid an enormous amount of money". More recently, she hit the headlines for swearing live on air on Radio 4's Today Programme.

This tour is to mark the release of a new book by Margolyes, Oh Miriam!, which contains stories about her life and work. The shows will be in conversation with Margolyes, and promise to be, in her signature style, delightfully hilarious and more than a bit outrageous.

Here are all the details on when Miriam Margolyes's live tour is taking place, plus how to get tickets.

Buy tickets to see Miriam Margolyes on tour in 2023 from Ticketmaster

Margolyes is touring throughout the UK and Ireland in September and October next year.

Here is the full list of dates and venues:

Miriam Margolyes tour 2023: when do tickets go on sale?

General sale tickets for Miriam Margolyes's 2023 live tour go on sale on Friday 2nd December at 10am.

There is also the option to buy tickets on presale from 10am on Thursday 1st December for most venues, if you want to make absolutely sure you get to see Margolyes.

You can also pre-order Miriam Margolyes's new book Oh Miriam!: Stories from an Extraordinary Life – out 14th September 2023.

