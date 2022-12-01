How to get tickets to Miriam Margolyes's 2023 UK live tour
Miriam Margolyes is heading on tour throughout the UK in the autumn of 2023. Here's how to get your hands on tickets.
If you enjoy stories from the world of showbiz, laughing until tears roll down your face and the feeling of not quite knowing what's going to happen next, then you're in for a treat – Miriam Margolyes is heading on a tour of the UK and Ireland next year.
The BAFTA award-winning actor is perhaps equally beloved for her off-screen appearances as her on-screen ones. Margolyes started her acting career as a member of the infamous Cambridge Footlights while at university, whose other famous alumni include Hugh Laurie, Dame Emma Thompson and Stephen Fry.
Her career has spanned over four decades on stage and screen, where she's played iconic roles like Professor Sprout in the Harry Potter series, the Nurse in Baz Luhrmann's Romeo + Juliet and Madame Morrible in the original cast of the musical Wicked in the West End.
Over the past few years, Margolyes has become beloved not only for her acting, but for her frankness in interviews. While doing press for her last book on The Graham Norton Show, she famously said she'd only written it because she "was paid an enormous amount of money". More recently, she hit the headlines for swearing live on air on Radio 4's Today Programme.
This tour is to mark the release of a new book by Margolyes, Oh Miriam!, which contains stories about her life and work. The shows will be in conversation with Margolyes, and promise to be, in her signature style, delightfully hilarious and more than a bit outrageous.
Here are all the details on when Miriam Margolyes's live tour is taking place, plus how to get tickets.
Buy tickets to see Miriam Margolyes on tour in 2023 from Ticketmaster
Miriam Margolyes tour 2023: what are the UK dates and venues
Margolyes is touring throughout the UK and Ireland in September and October next year.
Here is the full list of dates and venues:
- 16th September 2023 — Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham
- 18th September 2023 — Birmingham Symphony Hall, Birmingham
- 19th September 2023 — London Palladium, London
- 21st September 2023 — St David's Hall, Cardiff
- 23rd September 2023 —O2 City Hall, Newcastle
- 26th September 2023 — Royal and Derngate, Northampton
- 29th September 2023 — New Theatre, Oxford
- 1st October 2023 — Brighton Dome, Brighton
- 3rd October 2023 — Cliffs Pavilion, Southend-on-Sea
- 6th October 2023 — SEC Armadillo, Glasgow
- 7th October 2023 — Usher Hall, Edinburgh
- 10th October 2023 — City Halls, Sheffield
- 11th October 2023 — The Lowry, Manchester
- 13th October 2023 — Liverpool Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool
- 15th October 2023 — HCC, Harrogate
- 16th October 2023 — Barbican, York
- 18th October 2023 — Guildhall, Portsmouth
- 19th October 2023 — Lighthouse, Poole
- 20th October 2023 — Pavilions, Plymouth
- 30th October 2023 — Bord Gais Energy Theatre, Dublin
- 31st October 2023 — Waterfront Hall, Belfast
Miriam Margolyes tour 2023: when do tickets go on sale?
General sale tickets for Miriam Margolyes's 2023 live tour go on sale on Friday 2nd December at 10am.
There is also the option to buy tickets on presale from 10am on Thursday 1st December for most venues, if you want to make absolutely sure you get to see Margolyes.
If you're after more advice on buying tickets online, read our guide to beating the Ticketmaster queue.
Buy tickets to see Miriam Margolyes on tour in 2023 from Ticketmaster
You can also pre-order Miriam Margolyes's new book Oh Miriam!: Stories from an Extraordinary Life – out 14th September 2023.
Check out our Going Out section to keep up with all the latest ticket releases. We've got it all, from our guide to get The Weeknd 2023 tour tickets, to the latest information on when the theatre adaptation of Little Life is coming to the West End.