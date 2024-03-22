Out on the Castle Esplanade, this beloved movie will be screened to thousands of fans while a real orchestra performs the soundtrack live on stage.

John Williams’s unforgettable score will be performed by the Royal Scottish National Orchestra and conducted by Justin Freer.

Following the announcement, Mark Mackie from Castle Concerts said: "For many years we have been hoping to bring together 3 of Scotland’s major gifts to the world; Harry Potter, The Royal Scottish National Orchestra and Edinburgh Castle, for this incredibly special project.”

Since the world premiere of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone in Concert in 2016, more than 3 million fans have enjoyed this magical experience from the Wizarding World. By 2025, these live orchestra evenings will have included over 2,973 performances across more than 48 countries.

Now, it’s your turn to be a part of the magic. Here’s everything you need to know about tickets.

Mischief Managed.

Buy Harry Potter in concert tickets at Ticketmaster

When is Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone in concert?

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone. © Warner Bros. Entertainment, Inc.

The screening will take place on Sunday 14th July at 6:30pm. By then, the daylight will be lasting long past 8pm, which means you should have glorious views of the sun setting over Edinburgh.

Where is Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone in concert?

A movie like this deserves nothing less than a fairytale setting, which is why it’s so exciting to see it taking place on the esplanade at Edinburgh Castle – did you know that a lot of the inspiration for the books came from the winding streets of Edinurgh? Around 3,800 fans are expected to attend, making it the city’s largest ever celebration of Harry Potter.

Sadly, there’s no Hogwarts Express to get you there – although you can try the next best thing in our best steam train experiences – so to get there you’ll need to head to Edinburgh Waverley via the LNER trainline or take a National Express coach.

Of course, you can always drive, as Edinburgh Castle has a nearby NCP carpark, but bear in mind it will cost you at least £11.50 for two hours and considering the film has a three hour-plus runtime, you’ll be paying around £25.

How to get tickets to Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone in concert

No accio spells for this one. To get yourself a space you’ll need to head over to Ticketmaster at 9am on Friday 22nd March.

If you’re worried about missing out on the movie magic, read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

