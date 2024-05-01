Strictly and Steps star Faye Tozer joins cast of 101 Dalmatians tour as iconic villain
She's stepping into her "wicked era".
Steps singer and Strictly Come Dancing finalist Faye Tozer is putting on her fur coat and joining the 101 Dalmatians musical this summer as iconic villain Cruella de Vil.
Tozer will be sharing the role with Coronation Street actress Kym Marsh on the musical's 22-venue tour starting this June.
Tozer will pick up the part for the dates in Norwich, Canterbury, Leicester and Wolverhampton, while Marsh takes on the rest of the performances in Birmingham, Wimbledon, Southend and more.
“I’m going into my wicked era with this dream role," said Tozer.
"It really doesn’t get much better than Cruella de Vil! When they offered me the part, I just jumped at the chance. I love that it’s something people probably don’t expect me to do and can’t wait to create my own version of her for this incredible new musical.”
This new show will be based on Dodie Smith’s book and follow the same story as the classic Disney movies – a fur-obsessed villain has found her new muse in the form of 101 Dalmatian puppies.
Penned by Douglas Hodge (music and lyrics) and Johnny McKnight (book), and featuring puppets (hundreds of them!) designed by Jimmy Grimes, this musical is sure to be a hit for all ages.
Tozer's announcement also comes shortly after the news that she'll be heading back to the stage this winter to take part in the New Victoria Theatre's (Woking) Christmas panto. The actress will be playing the part of Carabosse in a new production of Sleeping Beauty – more of this in the best UK pantomimes.
So, do you want to spot Faye Tozer or Kym Marsh on the road? Here’s how to get tickets.
When and where can I see Faye Tozer in 101 Dalmatians?
The 101 Dalmatians tour will be dotting all over the UK and Ireland with stops in York, Edinburgh, London and more. Here’s the full list of dates and venues:
- 22nd – 29th June 2024 – London, New Wimbledon Theatre
- 2nd – 6th Jul 2024 – Birmingham, The Alexandra
- 9th – 13th Jul 2024 – Norwich, Theatre Royal
- 16th – 20th Jul 2024 – Canterbury, The Marlowe Theatre
- 23rd – 27th Jul 2024 – Leicester, Curve
- 30th Jul – 10th Aug 2024 – Manchester, Palace Theatre
- 13th – 17th Aug 2024 – Belfast, Grand Opera House
- 20th – 24th Aug 2024 – Wolverhampton, Grand Theatre
- 27th Aug – 1st Sep 2024 – Newcastle, Theatre Royal
- 5th – 8th Sep 2024 – Southend, Cliffs Pavilion
- 17th – 21st Sep 2024 – Dublin, Gaiety Theatre
- 24th – 28th Sep 2024 – Liverpool, Empire
- 1st – 5th Oct 2024 – Milton Keynes, Theatre
- 8th – 12th Oct 2024 – Woking, New Victoria Theatre
- 15th – 19th Oct 2024 – Cardiff, New Theatre
- 22nd – 26th Oct 2024 – Southampton, Mayflower Theatre
- 29th Oct – 2nd Nov 2024 – Aberdeen, His Majesty’s Theatre
- 5th – 9th Nov 2024 – York, Grand Opera House
- 12th – 16th Nov 2024 – Glasgow, King’s Theatre
- 19th – 23rd Nov 2024 – Edinburgh, Playhouse
- 3rd – 7th Dec 2024 – Oxford, New Theatre
- 17th Dec 2024 – 5th Jan 2025 – Brighton, Theatre Royal
How to get tickets to see Faye Tozer in 101 Dalmatians tour
Tickets are on sale now. You can find most of the tour dates over at ATG Tickets, but otherwise you may have to head to the respective venue sites.
For more West End news and reviews, here's how to see Heathers at the West End, plus the best kids' theatre shows.