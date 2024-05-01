Tozer will pick up the part for the dates in Norwich, Canterbury, Leicester and Wolverhampton, while Marsh takes on the rest of the performances in Birmingham, Wimbledon, Southend and more.

“I’m going into my wicked era with this dream role," said Tozer.

"It really doesn’t get much better than Cruella de Vil! When they offered me the part, I just jumped at the chance. I love that it’s something people probably don’t expect me to do and can’t wait to create my own version of her for this incredible new musical.”

More like this

This new show will be based on Dodie Smith’s book and follow the same story as the classic Disney movies – a fur-obsessed villain has found her new muse in the form of 101 Dalmatian puppies.

Penned by Douglas Hodge (music and lyrics) and Johnny McKnight (book), and featuring puppets (hundreds of them!) designed by Jimmy Grimes, this musical is sure to be a hit for all ages.

Tozer's announcement also comes shortly after the news that she'll be heading back to the stage this winter to take part in the New Victoria Theatre's (Woking) Christmas panto. The actress will be playing the part of Carabosse in a new production of Sleeping Beauty – more of this in the best UK pantomimes.

So, do you want to spot Faye Tozer or Kym Marsh on the road? Here’s how to get tickets.

Buy 101 Dalmatians musical tickets at ATG Tickets

Check out more of the best musicals on tour UK and the best open air theatre shows.

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When and where can I see Faye Tozer in 101 Dalmatians?

The 101 Dalmatians tour will be dotting all over the UK and Ireland with stops in York, Edinburgh, London and more. Here’s the full list of dates and venues:

How to get tickets to see Faye Tozer in 101 Dalmatians tour

Tickets are on sale now. You can find most of the tour dates over at ATG Tickets, but otherwise you may have to head to the respective venue sites.

Buy 101 Dalmatians musical tickets at ATG Tickets

Advertisement

For more West End news and reviews, here's how to see Heathers at the West End, plus the best kids' theatre shows.