At Buyagift, you can get 23% off experiences when you use the code IMEASTERBAG at checkout, and at Red Letter Days you can save 18% when you use IMEASTERTLD.

This means you can get nearly a quarter off hundreds of days out and overnight stays, whether that’s a steam train trip with afternoon tea, a spa day, or a meal at a Michelin Star restaurant.

To make things better, Buyagift and Red Letter Days are already running their own Easter sales with up to 80% off, so you can combine their discounts with these codes and get an even bigger saving!

These discount codes are available to use from from today (28th March) to 1st April. All you have to do is head to Buyagift or Red Letter Days, select your experience, and put the code in at checkout.

Use IMEASTERBAG to get 23% off at Buyagift

Use IMEASTERRLD to get 18% off at Red Letter Days

How long does this exclusive Easter deal last?

As we've said, this saving will last from today (Thursday 28th March) to Monday 1st April.

