With millions of pounds up for grabs and thousands of spectators and members of the monarchy often in attendance, the atmosphere at Cheltenham is unmatched. So, if you're looking to join this year's fun, we're here to tell you how you can get your hands on tickets.

We've got all the information you need to know, including how much tickets will cost and what dates Cheltenham runs over. If it's your first time attending the Gloucestershire racecourse, we've provided the low down on which enclosure you should buy a ticket for and what to wear when attending.

Cheltenham Festival 2024 runs over four days from Tuesday 12th March to Friday 15th March. There are seven races each day, so a total of 28 races will take place throughout the festival.

What is the best day to go to Cheltenham?

Cheltenham Festival is spread over four different days. Each one is slightly different and the best day to go ultimately comes down to personal preference.

If it is your first time attending Cheltenham, Tuesday and Friday are often praised for their atmospheres. Here is what each day entails to help you decide:

Champion Day (Tuesday 12th March)

Champion Day is the first day of the Cheltenham Festival. It is often one of the most atmospheric days of the festival and its feature race is the Champion Hurdle. If you have never been to Cheltenham Festival, it's a great introduction to the racecourse. Like all days, it has seven races with the first starting around 1.30 pm and the last at 5.30 pm.

Style Wednesday (Wednesday 13th March)

The second day of racing is famous for its style, glitz and glamour. Traditionally, this day was referred to as 'ladies' day' and is chalked out for celebrating the timeless fashion of Cheltenham. Expect elaborate hats, heels, and tweed suits. The feature race of the day is the Queen Mother Champion Chase.

St Patrick's Thursday (Thursday 14th March)

You may have guessed already but the Thursday at Cheltenham is one for the Irish. Expect Guinness galore and excitement and drama in the Ryanair Chase and Paddy Power Stayer’s Hurdle. Great Britain and Ireland tightly battle each year at Cheltenham and the Prestbury Cup goes to the one with most festival wins.

Gold Cup Day (Friday 15th March)

The final day of Cheltenham is the biggest, with the Gold Cup up for grabs. This goes to the winner of the Cheltenham Gold Cup race with a reported £567,100 up for grabs. It is the most expensive day of the festival to attend and also the most famous, expect a great atmosphere and history-making races.

What are the different enclosures at Cheltenham?

Enclosures are similar to stands at football. They are where you watch the race from and where your ticket allows you entry. Here are the different enclosure options:

Best Mate Enclosure

This is the standard area to watch the racing from and arguably has the best atmosphere. It is the cheapest place to get a ticket and places you directly opposite the main grandstand and adjacent to the finish line. There is also a covered grandstand you can take shelter in if the weather turns.

Club Enclosure

The Club Enclosure is the most premium standard enclosure. It gives you access to all public areas at Cheltenham Racecourse and great views from the main grandstand, lawn or Winning Post. It also allows you to get up close and personal with the runners and riders on the Parade Ring steps.

With a Club Enclosure ticket, you'll also get access to the Hall of Fame and all the public areas of the Princess Royal Stand and The Shopping Village.

Tattersalls Enclosure

This enclosure is the middle ground between Club and Best Mate Enclosure. You get to see the runners and riders in the Parade Ring, then enjoy the racing from the Grandstand's viewing steps and the area past the Winning Post.

In this enclosure, you get access to the pre-parade ring, parade ring, views opposite the finishing line, side view of the furlong, side view of the final fence, covered grandstand, winners Enclosure and tented village.

Guinness Grandstand and Racecourse View

This Guinness Grandstand is only available to book on Wednesday and extends the Club and Tattersalls enclosure with extra viewing steps, bars, and bands. The Guinness Grandstand is situated opposite the last fence and gives an excellent view of the races.

The Racecourse View is only available to book on Thursday and gives access to special bars and you get a reserved seat in Grandstand with a view across the finish line.

How much is a ticket for Cheltenham?

Tickets for Cheltenham start at £57 and are reduced by £5 at every price level if you buy for a group of 15 or more. Ticket prices vary depending on the enclosure you want to be in, with the most expensive (not including hospitality) being £207. Tickets are the same price on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, but on Friday (Gold Cup Day) they increase.

Here's how much a ticket costs for each enclosure on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday:

Best Mate Enclosure: £57

£57 Tattersalls Enclosure: £79

£79 Club Enclosure: £112

£112 Guinness Grandstand (only on Wednesday): £127*

£127* Racecourse View (only on Thursday): £207*

Here's how much a ticket costs on Friday:

Best Mate Enclosure: £75

£75 Tattersalls Enclosure: £94

£94 Club Enclosure: £131

*Guinness Grandstand and Racecourse View won't receive a £5 discount when 15+ tickets are booked.

What is the dress code for Cheltenham?

Cheltenham is known for its fashion but, despite what you might think, it doesn't have a dress code. While you're likely to see many people suited and booted, Cheltenham encourages people to 'dress to feel your best'. For some, this could be a dress and heels, for others, it could be jeans and a jumper.

There are some caveats. Team kits from sports clubs are banned, so no footy or rugby shirts are allowed. And, while fancy dress is allowed, you will be turned away if it is deemed inappropriate or offensive.

