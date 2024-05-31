This original musical will run this summer at The Other Palace, a venue best known for hosting the London debut of Heathers in 2018 – although Riches is confident that this new show will match up to its iconic predecessor.

"I think Babies could 100 per cent be the next Heathers!" he said exclusively to RadioTimes.com. "When people start to come and watch it, it will start to get the same hype."

Written by Jack Godfrey and Martha Geelan, the show is having its fully staged premiere following three sold-out concerts at The Lyric last autumn.

It follows a group of year 11 students, each tasked with looking after a robot baby for sex education class – sounds crazy? Well, according to Riches, it is.

He teased: "It’s a crazy concept but people will really want to come see it.

Babies. Matt Crockett

"It's a proper representation of what British year 11s go through, so hopefully lots of young people will want to come along."

Alongside the laughs, audiences can expect plenty of heartfelt moments: "Everyone in the cast is finding out who they are. Like in real life, they're going through their own family issues, or coming to terms with their sexuality and gender."

Riches's Toby is an openly gay character who finds himself paired up with Jacob (played by Nathan Johnston). At the start, the pair definitely don't see eye to eye, but this all changes when the two share an unexpected kiss. "It's such a good coming of age story!" he laughs.

With theatre described as his "first love", it's a big deal for Riches to be back on the stage. "My dream role is Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors! But maybe I'll be like Kit [Connor] and go to Broadway."

Riches's Heartstopper co-star is set to lead a Broadway production of Romeo and Juliet this autumn with Rachel Zegler, and while his rehearsals will probably keep him from London, the rest of the Heartstopper cast are very likely to turn up.

"They'll definitely come and watch me, 100 per cent." Make sure you keep an eye out!

When and where can I see Babies the musical?

Babies the musical will run from 31st May to 14th July at The Other Palace, with shows every Tuesday to Sunday.

For those of you unfamiliar with The Other Palace – the home of Heathers – it sits just next to Buckingham Palace gardens, a short walk from Victoria station (Circle and District line, Victoria line and National Rail).

How to get Babies the musical tickets

Babies tickets are on sale at TodayTix and London Theatre Direct. At the time of writing, the best price can be found at London Theatre Direct – starting at £20. However, this will depend on the day you pick and where you sit.

For more information, take a look at our full guide to how to get Babies tickets.

