How to get tickets to The 1975’s biggest ever UK show at London’s Finsbury Park

Hailed as their biggest ever UK show, The 1975 announced this Finsbury Park performance amid their 2023 world tour, At Their Very Best. The UK stint of the tour wrapped up last month after 16 performances in 14 cities, and one very special appearance from Taylor Swift.

We don’t know about you, but we’re really excited for this one. The 1975 are taking over east London this summer for an all-day event at Finsbury Park. The indie band will be joined by other showstopping groups including Cigarettes After Sex and Bleachers for an unforgettable day of music, too.

So far, the tour has included hits from The 1975’s latest number one album, Being Funny in a Foreign Language, as well as classics like If You’re Too Shy, It’s Not Living and, of course, Chocolate. The English band will soon be heading off for the next leg in South America, Asia, and Oceania before heading back to the UK this summer.

With five albums under their belt, The 1975 have dabbled in a lot of different genres of music, including pop, punk, garage rock, electro-funk and country. Since forming in 2002, the Manchester group have become known for two things: their unique songs, which have covered everything from mental health to climate change, and their controversial frontman Matty Healy, who in the past has faced heat for eating raw meat on stage and sucking a fan’s thumb.

When they’re not making the headlines for their lead singer, however, The 1975 are getting rave reviews for their sell-out tours and five number one albums – and after a successful tour, they’ll be bringing their sound back to London for this mega show.

Don’t let missing this be your mistake. Here’s how to get tickets today.

When is The 1975 Finsbury Park show?

Instead of going where nobody knows, The 1975 are heading to Finsbury Park this July to play for over 40,000 fans. The band only just finished the UK dates of its At Their Very Best tour, but the group will be back in the summer to play the festival circuit, appearing at Parklife in Manchester and TRNSMT in Glasgow alongside their own London gig.

Here are the details of the event:

To get there, Finsbury Park has its own station, which is available on the Piccadilly and Victoria Lines, as well as National Rail lines including the Thames Link service and Great Northern Line. You can also arrive via Harringay Green Lanes or Crouch Hill on the Overground.

Who else is performing at The 1975 Finsbury Park show?

The 1975 show will be taking place all day at Finsbury Park. Opening at 11am, the rock band will be supported by a stellar line-up with “many more acts” to be announced soon. The day includes performances from the Texan group Cigarettes After Sex, and The Japanese House, which is the brainchild of London-based singer-songwriter Amber Bain.

Here’s the full list of acts announced so far:

Cigarettes After Sex

Bleachers

The Japanese House

American Football

When do tickets for The 1975 Finsbury Park show go on sale?

Pre-sale tickets for The 1975 go on sale today at 9am (Wednesday 15th February). This includes the artist pre-sale, and a pre-sale available to O2 customers. This will last until Friday 17th February at 8am.

Meanwhile, another pre-sale will open on Thursday 16th February at 9am for Ticketmaster, Live Nation and Spotify members.

General sale opens at 9am on Friday 17th February on Ticketmaster – and if you’re desperate to go, make sure you read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

