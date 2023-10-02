The musical, titled Just For One Day, will feature songs from the original performance by acts including Sir Elton John, Queen U2, Sir Paul McCartney and Sting.

Directed by Luke Sheppard, it will be staged at London’s Old Vic Theatre from 26th January to 30th March 2024.

Even co-creator Bob Geldof told the BBC: “This isn’t a tribute thing. I wouldn’t have anything to do with that. So, there isn’t a person dressed up as Freddie wearing a crap moustache. The songs drive the drama along.

“The story is based on actual testimony from the day. It’s real people telling their story throughout this. So it’s complex theatre.”

The plot of the stage adaption, which is named after a line in David Bowie’s Heroes, will balance a behind-the-scenes look at how Band Aid and Live Aid came together, with a love story inspired by true events.

"From seeing Just For One Day throughout its development, if this musical encourages just one person to have a positive impact for the better, then it will be a job well done," Geldof said in a statement.

Bob Geldof at Live Aid. Steve Rapport/Getty Images

"I’m looking forward to seeing it at The Old Vic… it better not be s***!" he added.

Matthew Warchus, artistic director of The Old Vic, added: "I had the pleasure of working with Luke Sheppard on Matilda The Musical and I have always admired the witty brilliance of John O’Farrell’s writing, I am thrilled to have these two great forces uniting on The Old Vic stage alongside an excellently talented company.

"For those of us who were around in the 1980s, Saturday July 13, 1985 I’m sure will be one of those days that is forever etched in our memories.

"We all remember where we watched Live Aid, who we watched it with, and the pure amazement at the feat that was unfolding before our eyes."

"It’s these memories and individual stories that are the beating heart of Just For One Day, and I can’t wait for audiences to share in a moment that galvanised the globe once again."

