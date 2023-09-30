Anton Du Beke called the performance "dreamy" and "gorgeous" while Craig Revel Horwood said that it was "absolutely extraordinary."

He added that Angela and her professional partner Kai Widdrington made "an absolutely brilliant partnership."

Meanwhile, Motsi Mabuse was also effusive, saying: "Angela watching you, you forget what's going around in the world, you forget absolutely everything – it's just the goosebumps."

She continued: "Beautiful dancing, beautiful footwork, beautiful arms – it's just so, so charming."

And Shirley Ballas said that "of the whole evening your frame is the best" adding that Angela showed "that dance has no age limit" and that she was "absolutely fantastic."

Angela's score of 31 puts her in joint third place on tonight's leaderboard and gives her a combined score of 59 from weeks one and two, putting her comfortably in the top half ahead of the public vote.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday 30th September at 6:20pm. The results show will air on Sunday 1st October on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

