Geldof will appear in conversation with Alan Yentob, who helped to commission the live broadcast for the BBC, as the pair discuss the legendary concert and celebrate a momentous landmark in British broadcasting.

The BFI & Radio Times Television Festival will revisit Live Aid in a special event featuring Sir Bob Geldof, who organised the 1985 musical phenomenon that raised £110 million for famine relief.

It promises to be a fascinating glimpse behind the scenes at the barriers they encountered trying to put on such an epic show, and how it went on to change both music and television for good.

BBC 100 Live Aid: Sir Bob Geldof in conversation with Alan Yentob, will take place on Friday 20th May 2022 at 8:15pm. Tickets are on sale now, priced at £20 per full-price ticket and £16 for concessions.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The festival will be held at both the BFI's Southbank base and also in its nearby IMAX cinema.

In addition to the retrospective on Live Aid, the festival will also host an event looking back on the Queen's coronation.

Advertisement

Other events in the festival line-up include a panel and Q&A with the cast and creatives behind Sally Rooney's next TV adaptation, Conversations with Friends; a Q&A from the cast and creator of hit BBC series The Outlaws; and a panel featuring the cast of Channel 4's brilliant drama It’s A Sin.

The BFI & Radio Times Television Festival runs from 20th to 22nd May 2022 and you can book your tickets here. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Drama hub for the latest news.