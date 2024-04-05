A source told the Daily Star [via MusicNews] earlier this week: "ABBA has been secretly in talks for a while about getting a deal in Vegas.

"The music of ABBA is well liked in the US. And the unique selling point of avatars makes it more than an ABBA show as the spectacular is something that could well wow audiences."

Back in 2021, the group – which consists of Benny Andersson, Agnetha Faltskog, Bjorn Ulvaeus, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad – were reportedly the subject of a bidding war between venues for a potential 2024 avatar residency.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column at the time: “There is a huge appetite for ABBA's new show Voyage in Las Vegas. MGM Resorts, Caesars Palace and Resorts World are desperate to secure it and have been locked in a bidding war over it.

“ABBA's appeal is global and it would be a huge showcase to have this new avatar technology on the Vegas Strip. Talks are in the early stages between promoters and the big three casinos here for ­entertainment.

“The word is that the major decision, aside from the money deal, is about the best fit for the sound facility and creating an intimate crowd. The dream would be for the show to move to the States after its London run and in Vegas, it’s believed it could make almost £1billion.

“Plans at the moment are ­centred around a suggested 2024 opening which would coincide with the 50th anniversary of their Eurovision win and the release of chart-topper Waterloo."

And now, it appears Resorts World have won the bidding war.

So, does this mean that ABBA Voyage’s time in London could be coming to an end? Read on for everything we know so far.

Is ABBA Voyage really leaving London?

ABBA Voyage avatars. Ticketmaster

Local outlet the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported earlier this week that the show is set to take place in a new custom built arena in Sin City.

However, while Resorts World is said to be the leading contender to bag the show, sources told the outlet that the new arena is not yet completed, and it will begin as a "limited engagement, extending if it builds momentum".

Even if ABBA do take their acclaimed show to Las Vegas, the plan is to keep it going in London.

A spokesperson for ABBA Voyage told Metro.co.uk that ABBA are "in conversations about the concert being in different locations at some point in the future as well as in London, but currently the only place in the world where you can see ABBA Voyage is at the ABBA Arena, London."

In an interview with NME last year, Ulvaeus said of the future of the show: “We hope to stay in this venue for as long as we can. We hope they’ll have us for many years, and we might build other replicas of this in other places: Asia, Australia, North America. There are lots and promoters and cities that we’re talking to at the moment about that."

He continued: “Each one would take at least two years to build, but there will be announcements towards the end of this year or the beginning of next about where we actually are going. That’s if we’re going somewhere, which we will.”

