The artist added that the single, which is aptly titled Where Do We Go From Here?, would be premiering on BBC Radio 2 on Thursday (31st August).

The Sun reports that the 73-year-old has signed wth BMG, who also have Kylie Minogue on their books.

An insider source told the publication: "Agnetha loved being back in the studio with ABBA and it inspired her to relaunch her solo career.

"She has been in regular contact for months with the team at BMG in London and they have helped develop her new sound.

"After a long time working on new music, there is finally a body of work which she loves and which is ready for release."

Abba backstage at Wembley Arena on Wednesday 7th November 1979. Don Smith/Radio Times

The artist teased that a new release was on the horizon last week, with a cryptic Instagram post that simply read: "Where Do We Go From Here?"

ABBA were formed in Stockholm in 1972 by Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad.

2021 saw the four-piece reunite for their new album Voyage, as well as a hologram concert open in London with the same name.

Fältskog has produced several solo albums since the band split in the early 1980s, including the album A in May 2013.

