The album will also include covers of Eilish's Bury a Friend, Siouxsie and the Banshees' Spellbound, Cerrone's Supernature and Talking Heads' Psycho Killer (featuring Måneskin bassist Victoria De Angelis), as well as versions of the Rolling Stones' Paint It Black and The Specials' Ghost Town.

Title track Danse Macabre was released today (Wednesday 30th August), when the album was announced.

Keyboardist Nick Rhodes said: "The song Danse Macabre celebrates the joy and madness of Halloween. It is the title track of our forthcoming album, which gathers together an unusual mix of cover versions, reworked Duran Duran songs and several new compositions. The idea was born out of a show we played in Las Vegas on 31st October 2022.

"We had decided to seize the moment to create a unique, special event... the temptation of using glorious gothic visuals set to a dark soundtrack of horror and humour was simply irresistible."

He added: "That evening inspired us to explore further and to make an album, using Halloween as the key theme. The record metamorphosed through a pure, organic process, and not only was it made faster than anything since our debut album, it has also resulted in something none of us could have ever predicted.

"Emotion, mood, style and attitude have always been at the heart of Duran Duran's DNA, we search for light in the darkness and darkness in the light, and I feel we have somehow managed to capture the essence of all of that in this project."

