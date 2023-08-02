First announced in March this year, the tour was originally scheduled to be 35 dates across North America, with the first show kicking off in New York on 12th August. But now, a further 50 dates have been added; taking the trio across, Australia, New Zealand, and Europe too.

Joe, Nick, and Kevin Jonas will then be rounding up the tour with six dates in the UK and Ireland next June. Venues include London’s O2, Birmingham’s Utilita Arena and Dublin’s 3Arena, so, as you can probably tell, it’s going to be a big one.

This announcement of a return to the UK comes just after they performed a sold-out one-off show at the Royal Albert Hall this April. This show, alongside their five night Broadway residency at the same time, helped them come up with the idea for this new concert, which would see all their greatest hits squashed into one epic performance.

The Jonas Brothers made their mark on the music world back in 2006 when they released their debut album, It’s About Time. The CD made it to number 91 on the US Billboard 200 chart and soon became a regular play on Radio Disney. Soon after, Kevin, Joe and Nick became the face of Disney Channel men, with appearances in Hannah Montana and their own show Jonas Brothers: Living the Dream. Then of course came Camp Rock and the rest, as they say, is history.

The band officially split in 2013 so the brothers could pursue their own projects. But six years — and several weddings — later, they announced a triumphant return with the release of their single Sucker, created their fifth album Happiness Begins, and even produced a documentary on their lives which aired on Amazon Prime.

So, if you’re dying to see the Jonas Brothers live, you’re only human – here’s what you need to know.

The Jonas Brothers’ world tour will include a whopping 90 shows, across 20 countries and three continents. The 50 new dates added this week will start with Atlanta, Georgia this October and end with Belfast in June 2024.

The band of brothers have announced six UK and Ireland dates, so here’s the full list for you:

Tickets for the Five albums. One night. Tour are on sale now. A pre-sale began today (Wednesday, 2nd August) for O2 Priority customers and a second pre-sale will go live tomorrow for Live Nation members.

Meanwhile, general sale tickets will go up at 10am on Friday, 4th August. And, don’t be a sucker, make sure you read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

