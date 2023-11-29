Scobie also explores the UK media’s coverage of past controversies surrounding William and Kate, and makes claims about William’s relationship with his brother, Harry.

Buckingham and Kensington Palace are so far not commenting on the book.

With these being just some of the many royal revelations in Endgame, naturally many are wondering how they can get their hands on the book. Read on for everything you need to know.



When is Omid Scobie book Endgame released?

Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival was released on Tuesday 28th November.

The blurb for Endgame describes the book as "explosive" and "a penetrating investigation into the current state of the British Monarchy".

How to buy Omid Scobie book Endgame

The book is on sale on Amazon, and is available for just £11.

