When is Omid Scobie book Endgame released? How to buy
Endgame is already making waves.
Following hot on the heels of Spare, the Duke of Sussex’s memoir, a new book has dropped that reports several allegations about the royals – and it’s already causing a huge stir.
Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival by royal reporter and author Omid Scobie claims the future of the monarchy is in a "fight for survival", and details an alleged power struggle between King Charles and Prince William.
Scobie also explores the UK media’s coverage of past controversies surrounding William and Kate, and makes claims about William’s relationship with his brother, Harry.
Buckingham and Kensington Palace are so far not commenting on the book.
With these being just some of the many royal revelations in Endgame, naturally many are wondering how they can get their hands on the book. Read on for everything you need to know.
When is Omid Scobie book Endgame released?
Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival was released on Tuesday 28th November.
The blurb for Endgame describes the book as "explosive" and "a penetrating investigation into the current state of the British Monarchy".
How to buy Omid Scobie book Endgame
The book is on sale on Amazon, and is available for just £11.
Read more:
- The Crown season 6 part 2 offers first look images
- The Crown season 6 soundtrack: Full tracklist for Netflix royal drama
- Who is Mario Brenna, as seen in The Crown season 6?
- The Crown season 6 features Hollyoaks actor in major role
- The Crown season 6 trailer gives first look at Diana's tragic final story
- Andrew Morton on The Crown season 6 and Princess Diana's involvement in biography
- The Crown’s Elizabeth Debicki: "I put off reading the scripts"
- Who is Ed McVey? Meet Prince William actor in The Crown
- Diana and Dodi relationship explained: Did he really propose?
- Who is Khalid Abdalla? Meet Dodi Fayed actor in The Crown
Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.