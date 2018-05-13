The most memorable moments of Eurovision 2018

From a stage invasion to Graham Norton's catty commentary, here's what you might have missed

The 2018 Eurovision Song Contest is done and dusted, having come to a close in dramatic fashion during an action-packed Grand Final.

Advertisement

From a stage invasion to Graham Norton’s catty commentary, here are some of the most memorable moments from the musical spectacular in Lisbon.

Ukraine opened the show in dramatic fashion

Who doesn’t kick start their day by rising from what looks like a piano coffin, before playing a flaming piano?

Graham Norton made some cutting comments about Spain’s Alfred and Amaia

The commentator revealed to audiences that the Spanish contestants had been in a real-life relationship for about three months ahead of the song contest.

“I give it a month,” he declared, and everyone loved it.

Loved Spain's song just because Graham said "I give it a month" whilst they're staring into eachothers eyes 😭😂💩#Eurovision #grahamnorton @bbceurovision @grahnort — AngelinaHardyTaylor (@angelinahardy16) May 12, 2018

An Irish fan had the BEST reaction to Slovenia’s mid-performance break

Singer Lea Sirk stopped the music to get the crowd involved, but an Irish fan in the audience seemed less than impressed.

He was instantly heralded as the internet’s newest hero.

Oh my God this guys outrage when Slovenia stopped the music 😂😂 #Eurovision #SLO pic.twitter.com/ubFg9SMoNT — Caolan Mc Aree (@Caolanmcaree) May 12, 2018

Everyone made the same joke about Estonia’s outstanding gown

There’s quite the story behind Elina Nechayeva’s dress, but everyone had just one thing to say about it.

When you’ve got a Frozen cosplay but have also been asked to represent Estonia in #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/ypOxS5BD3n — William Kedjanyi (@KeejayOV2) May 12, 2018

There was a stage invasion during the UK’s performance

The singer was ninth on stage during the Grand Final, held at the Altice Arena in Lisbon, Portugal, but her performance was disrupted by an unknown individual, who jumped on stage, grabbed her microphone and began shouting into it.

Everyone thought she was very brave and handled the whole thing brilliantly, though.

Australia’s commentator had quite the reaction to the whole thing

Be warned, there’s some strong language involved.

Australian commentator Joel Creasey calls SuRie's stage invader "some absolute cockhead" on live TV, what an ICON #eurovision pic.twitter.com/Ej8FKcFGVL — Ti Butler👩‍🎤 (@tibutler) May 12, 2018

People thought the Czech Republic’s Mikolas Josef looked very familiar

The Lie to Me singer bounced around the stage with a backpack and everyone felt as though he reminded them of someone…

Czech Republic have sent Olly Murs disguised as an extra from Back To The Future #Eurovision — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) May 12, 2018

Why is OllyMurs performing for the Czech Republic? #eurovision — Claire Richards (@_ClaireRichards) May 12, 2018

And they were really confused about Australia

Why is Australia in the Eurovision Song Contest?

Someone explain this please, why is Australia in #Eurovision? pic.twitter.com/U7VWfCs44V — The Night King (@WightsKing) May 12, 2018

We’ve got the answer right here.

Denmark gave everyone serious Viking vibes

Not to be confused with the Stevie Wonder song of the same name, Denmark’s Higher Ground was written by Niclas Arn and Karl Eurén.

Taking as its subject matter the Viking Magnus Erlendsson, who defied his king and refused to fight in battle, the song is a call to put violence aside and instead resolve conflicts through peaceful means.

Everyone totally got the viking theme, but perhaps not in quite the way the songwriters would have wished.

Denmark have taken their inspiration from Horrible Histories #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/33YtvKIFOA — Emma 🐼 (@Sturdygirl0803) May 12, 2018

And it had a bit of a Game of Thrones vibe too.

#GameOfThrones SPOILER! Tormund survived the fall of the wall, had an X Factor makeover and is now doing #Eurovision2018 for Denmark with a few of the lads #ESC2018 #Eurovision https://t.co/bH6WLqWRon pic.twitter.com/8dLXJ5xlqJ — Sarah Doran (@sarahisnothere) May 12, 2018

Hungary stage dived

AWS capped off an energetic performance with a scream and a stage dive. As you do.

Never did I ever see a stage dive on Eurovision. Oh Hungary yes! #Eurovision #Hun — Laurie (@LaurieMunro) May 12, 2018

Moldova’s bizarre dance routine involving doors made everyone very happy

Fans were thrilled with DoReDoS’ performance, which featured a LOT of doors being opened and shut.

For anyone who doesn't understand what #Eurovision is, Moldova brought a simple and concise explanation pic.twitter.com/0OteEnqge5 — Rami Ismail (@tha_rami) May 12, 2018

Greece’s representative made an awful La La Land joke

It’s been more than a year since the infamous Oscars slip up, but Greece’s jury representative thought it’d be really funny to crack a La La Land style joke when delivering her douze points.

It went down like a lead balloon.

Advertisement

This chick from Greece really said their 12 points go to “La La Land” 😭😭😭😭😭😭 #Eurovision — Ira Madison III (@ira) May 12, 2018

La La Land?! That joke's older than Ireland's entrant #Eurovision — Holly Brockwell (@holly) May 12, 2018

And the viewer vote changed EVERYTHING

The juries had crowned Austria’s Cesar their winner, but the public vote put Israel’s Netta and her indecipherable lyrics in the top spot.