Meet former MasterChef finalist Emma Spitzer

The private chef is about to publish her first cook book

MasterChef 2015 contestant Emma Spitzer

Emma Spitzer cooked her way into the MasterChef final in 2015, alongside Tony Rodd and eventual winner Simon Wood, and has since turned her passion for food into a business.

Emma creates private dining experiences, ranging from intimate dinner parties to larger buffet-style events, and runs cooking courses in association with MasterChef which focus on her love of Middle Eastern cuisine.

Emma’s first cook book, Fress – meaning ‘to eat copiously and without restraint’ – is out in April and draws on her Jewish heritage, bringing together her “most cherished and prized recipes”.

