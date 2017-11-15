Accessibility Links

I’m a Celebrity voting twist gives viewers even more power

I’m a Celebrity voting twist gives viewers even more power

Now YOU can decide which stars get paired together when entering the camp

This year’s series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! will hand viewers more power than ever, letting them pair up the ten stars entering the jungle.

Using the show’s app, fans of the ITV reality show can vote to band together sets of two celebrities before they swing into the jungle camp this Sunday.

This means people at home will decide which of the following stars will have to buddy up: comedian Shappi Khorsandi, Jamie Vardy’s wife Rebekah Vardy, boxer Amir Khan, Boris Johnson’s dad Stanley Johnson, Coronation Street star Jennie McAlpine, Saturdays singer Vanessa White, YouTuber Jack Maynard, former footballer Dennis Wise, Hollyoaks actor Jamie Lomas and Made in Chelsea star Georgia Toffolo.

Some have already voted and shared their (fairly nice) pairings online…

If you need any help sculpting your jungle line-up then full instructions can be found here.

I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! starts Sunday 19th November at 9pm on ITV

