BBC3 gets extra £10m investment for new “editorial pillar” of content

The BBC are on the look out for feel-good ideas that "get young people talking"

BBC3 will receive an extra £10m of funding with an eye to expanding its commissioning remit, the broadcaster has announced.

The investment, which was revealed by BBC3 controller Damian Kavanagh, comes just two years after the channel went online-only. According to the BBC, the new “editorial pillar” of content will extend the channel’s focus with a push for “ideas with feel-good, entertaining propositions at their heart that celebrate and unite young people and get them talking.”

The two current editorial pillars, established in 2016, are Make Me Laugh and Make Me Think, which have thus far produced BBC3 hits such as Fleabag, Murder in Successville, Clique, Murdered By My Father and People Just Do Nothing.

In a statement, Kavanagh said: “Our aim is to bring a new spirit to our content which celebrates young people and their passions by commissioning new, innovative, contemporary takes on Fact-Ent, Formats and Entertainment which will unite and inspire our young audience.”

BBC also announced that Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s new drama, Killing Eve, will land on the service later this year.