Emmerdale: Charity exposes Bails next week? Emma Atkins reveals what’s next

"She knows she could ruin his life by speaking out, but he still has a hold over her"

Emmerdale’s Charity Dingle is on the verge of speaking out against her abuser DI Mark Bails next week as she becomes obsessed with the corrupt cop and grows increasingly angry he’s got everyone fooled – but is she brave enough to expose him?

Horrified that Bails is fronting a campaign to help vulnerable sex workers when she knows he groomed and abused teenage prostitutes, including her, Charity grows fixated with the policeman’s double life and is torn as to whether she can finally make him pay for his crimes.

“She finds herself sitting outside his house every night just staring into his world,” reveals Emma Atkins, who plays the landlady. “It’s a morbid fascination with the fact he’s ended up with this perfect life with a wife and children. Charity knows she could ruin that for him but has been silenced for so long she’s too afraid to speak out.”

As her harassment of Bails continues, the cops warn Charity to stay away and the man himself issues another private threat having offered her hush money. Meanwhile, Vanessa Woodfield urges her girlfriend to let things lie as she battles her own concerns that little sister Tracy Metcalfe is working with Bails on the campaign knowing full well what he’s capable of after Charity confided in her.

“Bails is bribing Charity for her silence,” continues Atkins. “She thinks if she can’t fight him she might as well take it and use it for a better life, but that’s probably not the best way of looking at it.”

Later in the week, Bails is due to lead a public conference about the campaign to support sex workers where Tracy will take to the stage. Drinking alone in the Woolpack contemplating the cash she’s been offered to keep shtum, Charity decides to sneak into the conference – is she planning to expose her tormentor?

“Bail is a charlatan and Charity needs to see it for herself,” explains Atkins. “She can’t believe he’s getting away with this and acting is if none of what went on between them ever happened, so she rocks up at the conference and stands at the back. The revelation of him speaking to an audience acting like a fierce protector of the abused women, when he is an abuser, is a real ‘will she/won’t she?’ moment for Charity.

“It’s going to be a brilliant moment for the audience as they wonder what she’ll do next…”

