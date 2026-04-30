Walford grieved one of their finest in today's episode of EastEnders, as news spread of Nigel Bates's (Paul Bradley) death.

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Bradley reprised his role in December 2024 after a 26 year absence, and as the weeks rolled by, it became apparent that he was hiding something.

He eventually chose to divulge the fact he had been diagnosed with young-onset dementia to old friend Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden), and the men quickly rekindled their childhood friendship. As Nigel's condition worsened, Phil promised to stand by him.

However, in recent months, Nige's condition rapidly worsened and he was forced to move into a care home. Phil believed that he'd betrayed his mate, and chose not to join the other residents in visiting.

When Grant Mitchell (Ross Kemp) arrived back in Walford, he feared that his brother had taken a turn for the worse and that he was on the brink of another spate of poor mental health. This was only intensified when he discovered Phil scouring a beach searching for a specific type of stone that Nigel had asked for.

Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) made it to the care home just in time to say goodbye to Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley). BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

He convinced him to say his final goodbyes, and the two had an eventful trip to the care home. After a series of setbacks, Phil hitched a ride on the back of a pizza delivery motorbike, and was sat with Julie Bates (Karen Henthorn) as Nigel slipped away.

In today's episode, the pair remained at the facility as the sun began to rise. Julie said she was ready to leave, as her husband was no longer there. She reflected on the times she had with Nigel, but had accepted that his spirit had left.

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Back in Albert Square, Kat Moon (Jessie Wallace) and the Slater clan pulled together a last-minute celebration of his life, gathering as many residents together to watch the comedy thriller film he'd produced last Christmas.

Julie was warmed by the gesture, though Phil watched on from afar and eventually retreated to his house. He peered into the empty living room, glancing at the armchair which he'd spent many a long day sitting in.

He then looked at the picture of Nigel on the fireplace, and knew that he wanted to prove to everyone that he wasn't going to decline again. After grabbing a lighter, he wheeled the furniture out into the street and torched it.

The Mitchell clan watched on as Phil (Steve McFadden) burnt his armchair. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

His concerned family watched on, but Grant could see the reasoning behind his actions and urged everyone to join Phil back inside of the house for a makeshift party. Memories of Nigel were shared, and when Grant recalled Nigel's youth in the '70s, everyone stood up to dance.

In a change to the usual map of the Thames and EastEnders theme tune, the credits rolled over a picture of Phil and Nigel, and to the sound of The Jam.

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