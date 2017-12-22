EastEnders: meet Mel and Steve Owen’s son Hunter

Newcomer Charlie Winter has joined the cast of the BBC1 soap

EastEnders has cast the role of Mel and Steve Owen’s son – with newcomer Charlie Winter set to play Hunter in the new year.

Advertisement

As long-time fans will recall, when Mel Owen left Walford nearly 16 years ago, she was carrying Steve Owen’s child.

Since then, viewers have never known if Mel (Tamzin Outhwaite) had a son or daughter, but when she returns to Walford in early 2018, Hunter will not be far behind.

Speaking about what Hunter will be getting up to, a show spokesperson commented: “Fifteen year-old Hunter Owen is set to step foot in his dad’s old stomping ground but having never known his father, just what does he know about Steve Owen?

“Charming and charismatic, Hunter appears to take his father’s good traits but will he share his dark side too?”

On joining the show, Charlie Winter added: “I’m so grateful for the opportunity to be on such an iconic show as EastEnders. It still feels really surreal that this has happened. It’s an exciting time for me and I can’t wait to get stuck in and for everyone to meet Hunter.”

You can watch a 60-second rundown of Christmas and New Year on EastEnders below

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.