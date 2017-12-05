Accessibility Links

Emmerdale: full Christmas 2017 and New Year schedule REVEALED

Emmerdale: full Christmas 2017 and New Year schedule REVEALED

Details of a special Robert Sugden-centric episode, plus drama for Cain and Moira

Emmerdale-boss-promises-a-Robron-Christmas

ITV has revealed when exactly Emmerdale fans can catch the soap this Christmas – and according to show boss Iain MacLeod, they’re in for some very unusual drama indeed:

“We have a massive that’s a mixture of Groundhog Day and A Christmas Carol. It’s nightmarish but also really funny. Essentially, it’s Robert’s episode, with Aaron playing a major part – it’s a turning point in their relationship, but the audience shouldn’t make assumptions about where we go from there.”

31_12_EMMERDALE_07

There’s good news, though, for viewers who want to see Cain and Moria putting past differences to one side: “There’ll be hope of Cain and Moira reuniting,” adds MacLeod. “I’ve always felt like they’re the ones who are meant to be together. I think the fans want that, too.”

All episodes to be shown on ITV

Christmas Day – 5.50pm (1 hour)

Boxing Day – 6.10pm (30 mins)

Wednesday 27 December – 7.00pm (30 mins)

Thursday 28 December – 7.00pm (1 hour)

Friday 29 December – 7.00pm (30 mins)

New Year’s Day – 7.00pm (30 mins)

Tuesday 2 January – 7.00pm (1 hour)

Wednesday 3 January – 7.00pm (30 mins)

Thursday 4 January – 7.00pm (30 mins)

Friday 5 January – 7.00pm (30 mins)

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on Emmerdale below

And visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

