Emmerdale: full Christmas 2017 and New Year schedule REVEALED

Details of a special Robert Sugden-centric episode, plus drama for Cain and Moira

ITV has revealed when exactly Emmerdale fans can catch the soap this Christmas – and according to show boss Iain MacLeod, they’re in for some very unusual drama indeed:

“We have a massive that’s a mixture of Groundhog Day and A Christmas Carol. It’s nightmarish but also really funny. Essentially, it’s Robert’s episode, with Aaron playing a major part – it’s a turning point in their relationship, but the audience shouldn’t make assumptions about where we go from there.”

There’s good news, though, for viewers who want to see Cain and Moria putting past differences to one side: “There’ll be hope of Cain and Moira reuniting,” adds MacLeod. “I’ve always felt like they’re the ones who are meant to be together. I think the fans want that, too.”

All episodes to be shown on ITV

Christmas Day – 5.50pm (1 hour)

Boxing Day – 6.10pm (30 mins)

Wednesday 27 December – 7.00pm (30 mins)

Thursday 28 December – 7.00pm (1 hour)

Friday 29 December – 7.00pm (30 mins)

New Year’s Day – 7.00pm (30 mins)

Tuesday 2 January – 7.00pm (1 hour)

Wednesday 3 January – 7.00pm (30 mins)

Thursday 4 January – 7.00pm (30 mins)

Friday 5 January – 7.00pm (30 mins)

