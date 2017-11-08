Twitter users find creative ways to fill the new 280 character limit – but they really just want an edit button…

Everyone on Twitter now has the new 280 character limit for their posts.

So everyone has #280characters? I was starting to feel special thinking that I was chosen for 280 characters. Does everyone have #280characters. I. Annoyed that I to type such a long tweet. I even forgot why I'm tweeting what I'm tweeting. OmG. There's still more characters left. — Mos (@mosssima) November 8, 2017

Well, maybe not everyone…

I note that while everyone else now seems to have the new 280 character limit, I still only have 140 characters. Huh? This is an absolute fu — Richard Osman (@richardosman) November 7, 2017

But what to do with this new double length character quota?

Lyrics work well…

IT’S GONNA TAKE A LOT TO DRAG ME AWAY FROM YOU THERE’S NOTHING THAT A HUNDRED MEN OR MORE COULD EVER DO I BLESS THE RAINS DOWN IN AAAFRICA GONNA TAKE SOME TIME TO DO THE THINGS WE NEVER HAAAD I BLESS THE RAINS DOWN IN AAAFRICA (I BLESS THE RAINS) I BLESS THE RAINS DOWN IN AAAFRIC — opheLia (@annabel_lea) November 7, 2017

THIS TWEET IS

Automatic, supersonic, hypnotic, funky fresh

Work my body, so melodic, this beat rolls through my chest

Everbody, ma, and papi, came to party

Grab somebody, work ya body, work ya body

Let me see you 1, 2 step#280characters — Dorothy Lydia (@DorothyLydia_) November 8, 2017

no no no no no no

no no no no no no

there’s no limit

no no no no no no

no no no no no no

there’s no limit

no no limits

we'll reach for the sky

no valley too deep

no mountain too high⁰no no limits

won’t give up the fight⁰we do what we want

and we do it with pride#280characters — Matijn Nijhuis (@matijn) November 8, 2017

So do lists…

Call of Duty

Call of Duty 2

Call of Duty 3

Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare

World at War

MW2

Black Ops

MW3

Black Ops 2

Ghosts

Advanced Warfare

Black Ops 3

Infinite Warfare

Modern Warfare Remastered

Call of Duty: WWII 14 Years. 15 Games. #280characters — charlieINTEL.com (@charlieINTEL) November 8, 2017

Iron Man

Captain America

Thor

Hulk

Black Widow

Hawkeye

Vision

Scarlet Witch

Black Panther

Spider-Man

War Machine

Dr. Strange

Ant-Man

Falcon

Loki

Star-Lord

Groot

Rocket

Gamora

Nebula

Drax

Mantis

Winter Soldier

Valkyrie

Korg

Wong

Thanos

Stan Lee#InfinityWar cast #280characters — Marvel Newz (@MarvelNewz) November 8, 2017

Or you can just scream into the void…

Oh hey look friends so many characters woo oh no I have nothing to say Aa Aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa 12345678910 aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa — Huw Fullerton (@HuwieMcChewie) November 7, 2017

But of course, you don’t have to use every single character every time you tweet…

Did you know, that you don't have to repeat your sentence in order to hit #280characters limit. You can still type short thoughts. — Dusko Bajic (@bajicdusko) November 8, 2017

Stop complaining about #280characters if you don't like it you shouldn't use it..tweet in 140 characters. 😄 — Aaria🍃 (@Aariaa_) November 8, 2017

And whether you like 280 characters or not, for many people there’s still something missing – they just wanted an edit button…

I jusssssstttttttttt wannnnnttttttteeeeeeeeeedddddddddddd annnn ediiiiiiiittttttttttt butttttttoooooooonnnnnnnnnn daaammmmmmmiiiiiiiiiittttttTTTTTTTT!!!! #280characters — Latin Queen💫 (@itsfrance97) November 8, 2017

All we wanted was an edit button

All we wanted was an edit button

All we wanted was an edit button

All we wanted was an edit button

All we wanted was an edit button

All we wanted was an edit button

All we wanted was an edit button

All we wanted was an edit button#280characters — KEEPER (@Sushimibelle) November 8, 2017

#280characters is awesome!

So how about that EDIT BUTTON!

So how about that EDIT BUTTON!

So how about that EDIT BUTTON!

So how about that EDIT BUTTON!

So how about that EDIT BUTTON!

So how about that EDIT BUTTON!

So how about that EDIT BUTTON!

So how about that EDIT BUTTON! — Jason ن 🇺🇸 (@jasonmn) November 8, 2017

Really? And deprive the world of this?