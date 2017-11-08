Accessibility Links

Twitter users find creative ways to fill the new 280 character limit – but they really just want an edit button…

Er...

Twitter logo

Everyone on Twitter now has the new 280 character limit for their posts.

Well, maybe not everyone

But what to do with this new double length character quota?

Lyrics work well…

So do lists…

Or you can just scream into the void…

But of course, you don’t have to use every single character every time you tweet…

And whether you like 280 characters or not, for many people there’s still something missing – they just wanted an edit button

Really? And deprive the world of this?

Paul Jones

Deputy Editor - RadioTimes.com

