Twitter users find creative ways to fill the new 280 character limit – but they really just want an edit button…
Er...
Everyone on Twitter now has the new 280 character limit for their posts.
#280characters Heyyyy
— Paul Abellana🎵 (@thomasabellana) November 8, 2017
So everyone has #280characters? I was starting to feel special thinking that I was chosen for 280 characters. Does everyone have #280characters. I. Annoyed that I to type such a long tweet. I even forgot why I'm tweeting what I'm tweeting. OmG. There's still more characters left.
— Mos (@mosssima) November 8, 2017
He’s got #280characters pic.twitter.com/DOXfV8pJ0A
— Declan Cashin (@Tweet_Dec) November 8, 2017
Well, maybe not everyone…
I note that while everyone else now seems to have the new 280 character limit, I still only have 140 characters. Huh? This is an absolute fu
— Richard Osman (@richardosman) November 7, 2017
But what to do with this new double length character quota?
Lyrics work well…
IT’S GONNA TAKE A LOT TO DRAG ME AWAY FROM YOU THERE’S NOTHING THAT A HUNDRED MEN OR MORE COULD EVER DO I BLESS THE RAINS DOWN IN AAAFRICA GONNA TAKE SOME TIME TO DO THE THINGS WE NEVER HAAAD I BLESS THE RAINS DOWN IN AAAFRICA (I BLESS THE RAINS) I BLESS THE RAINS DOWN IN AAAFRIC
— opheLia (@annabel_lea) November 7, 2017
THIS TWEET IS
Automatic, supersonic, hypnotic, funky fresh
Work my body, so melodic, this beat rolls through my chest
Everbody, ma, and papi, came to party
Grab somebody, work ya body, work ya body
Let me see you 1, 2 step#280characters
— Dorothy Lydia (@DorothyLydia_) November 8, 2017
no no no no no no
no no no no no no
there’s no limit
no no no no no no
no no no no no no
there’s no limit
no no limits
we'll reach for the sky
no valley too deep
no mountain too high⁰no no limits
won’t give up the fight⁰we do what we want
and we do it with pride#280characters
— Matijn Nijhuis (@matijn) November 8, 2017
So do lists…
Call of Duty
Call of Duty 2
Call of Duty 3
Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare
World at War
MW2
Black Ops
MW3
Black Ops 2
Ghosts
Advanced Warfare
Black Ops 3
Infinite Warfare
Modern Warfare Remastered
Call of Duty: WWII
14 Years. 15 Games. #280characters
— charlieINTEL.com (@charlieINTEL) November 8, 2017
Iron Man
Captain America
Thor
Hulk
Black Widow
Hawkeye
Vision
Scarlet Witch
Black Panther
Spider-Man
War Machine
Dr. Strange
Ant-Man
Falcon
Loki
Star-Lord
Groot
Rocket
Gamora
Nebula
Drax
Mantis
Winter Soldier
Valkyrie
Korg
Wong
Thanos
Stan Lee#InfinityWar cast #280characters
— Marvel Newz (@MarvelNewz) November 8, 2017
Or you can just scream into the void…
AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA(breath)AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA(breath)AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAHHHHHHHHHHHH
— EleanorBleyGriffiths (@eleanor_bg) November 7, 2017
Oh hey look friends so many characters woo oh no I have nothing to say
Aa
Aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa
12345678910
aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa
— Huw Fullerton (@HuwieMcChewie) November 7, 2017
But of course, you don’t have to use every single character every time you tweet…
Did you know, that you don't have to repeat your sentence in order to hit #280characters limit. You can still type short thoughts.
— Dusko Bajic (@bajicdusko) November 8, 2017
Stop complaining about #280characters if you don't like it you shouldn't use it..tweet in 140 characters. 😄
— Aaria🍃 (@Aariaa_) November 8, 2017
And whether you like 280 characters or not, for many people there’s still something missing – they just wanted an edit button…
I jusssssstttttttttt wannnnnttttttteeeeeeeeeedddddddddddd annnn ediiiiiiiittttttttttt butttttttoooooooonnnnnnnnnn daaammmmmmmiiiiiiiiiittttttTTTTTTTT!!!! #280characters
— Latin Queen💫 (@itsfrance97) November 8, 2017
All we wanted was an edit button
All we wanted was an edit button
All we wanted was an edit button
All we wanted was an edit button
All we wanted was an edit button
All we wanted was an edit button
All we wanted was an edit button
All we wanted was an edit button#280characters
— KEEPER (@Sushimibelle) November 8, 2017
#280characters is awesome!
So how about that EDIT BUTTON!
So how about that EDIT BUTTON!
So how about that EDIT BUTTON!
So how about that EDIT BUTTON!
So how about that EDIT BUTTON!
So how about that EDIT BUTTON!
So how about that EDIT BUTTON!
So how about that EDIT BUTTON!
— Jason ن 🇺🇸 (@jasonmn) November 8, 2017
Really? And deprive the world of this?
Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017