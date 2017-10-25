Viewers are labelling Amazon’s Alexa a “snitch” after she grassed out Jamie Laing on Celebrity Hunted

The AI system gave out the Made in Chelsea star's disconcerting search history

Tesla chief Elon Musk warned recently that Artificial Intelligence poses a threat to our very existence, greater than that of nuclear war. Who could have predicted that his fears would be (kind of) stoked on an episode of Celebrity Hunted?

The celebrity edition of the show – which sees ‘famous’ faces go on the run, pursued by expert hunters – exposed a flaw in Amazon Echo’s ‘intelligent personal assist’ Alexa after one of the experts hacked, rather easily, into the device and discovered Made in Chelsea star Jamie’s search history.

This included “what do you think of Made in Chelsea?”, “what do you think of Jamie?” and, rather surprisingly, “play Westlife”. While apparently harmless, this search data could have helped Jamie’s pursuers track him down.

Viewers took to Twitter to disparage Alexa for grassing the reality star without putting up much of a fight.

"Alexa, go and sit in the corner and think about what you've done" #CelebrityHunted Alexa can't keep secrets. pic.twitter.com/7E7oJDPPIS — David Myerscough (@davemyerscough) October 24, 2017

Just cancelled my Alexa !! Snitch #CelebrityHunted — Littleging (@kagey6) October 24, 2017

You take Alexa in, give her a home, treat her well and she turns against you @JamieLaing_UK #celebrityhunted — Simon (@sdmosel) October 24, 2017

#celebrityhunted a lesson to all re not trusting Alexa fb or even people — Rebecca (@becpalin) October 24, 2017

Alexa, would you fold and give me up at the first sign of pressure? #CelebrityHunted — David Bates (@D_J_Bates) October 24, 2017

Alexa is a grass #CelebrityHunted — Chris Mac (@chrismackop) October 24, 2017

But others were genuinely freaked out at the realisation that every request they make is being recorded. Thank heavens Google, Twitter and Facebook aren’t doing that… WAIT A SECOND.

That is why people really should understand what the likes of Alexa/ Digital Assts do to your privacy! #CelebrityHunted — Robert Stynes (@robert_stynes) October 24, 2017

What if I told you Alexa isn’t the only thing that saves all your search history #CelebrityHunted #BurnYourTechnology pic.twitter.com/aU1OFNG15f — Rich Warren 🔑 (@buffaloverflow) October 24, 2017

How many people who own an Alexa have been freaked out by #CelebrityHunted tonight! Lmao! — Granny (@GranyLuvsRacing) October 24, 2017

ok my fear of alexa has been validated bc on celebrity hunted they just hacked into an Amazon echo to hear people's commands — nicole (@rabbitboii) October 24, 2017

Irritating though Celebrity Hunted might be, it has illuminated one thing. Anyone using Alexa – your requests are recorded & can be hacked — Maria Williams (@MWilliamsJourno) October 24, 2017

How many people knew Alexa recorded their every question? #CelebrityHunted #bigbrotheriswatching — Kathryn Holmes (@KathHolmes) October 24, 2017

The hunters didn’t get much out of Alexa beyond Laing’s secret affinity for Irish boyband Westlife, and he remains on the run going into next week’s episode.

Celebrity Hunted airs Tuesdays at 9pm on Channel 4.