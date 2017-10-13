Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Watch Cold Feet’s Jenny appear in front of the Dragons’ Den panel

Watch Cold Feet’s Jenny appear in front of the Dragons’ Den panel

In a clip from tonight’s episode of the hit ITV drama, Fay Ripley’s character has a rather amusing encounter…

Cold Feet Jenny Dragons Den

Poor old Jenny.

Advertisement

The hospitality professional, mum and (perhaps worst of all at the moment) wife of Pete (John Thomson) has been very frustrated this series.

And tonight her problems with her husband come to the boil while watching BBC show Dragons’ Den with him and her own mother.

But Jenny being Jenny, she did something about it: she went on the show. Or at least she fantasised about it in this bizarre imaginary sequence in which she tries to sell the Dragons her JenniMop idea.

Peter is pretty sure he has come across the idea before (and he is right) but Deborah is rather taken with Jenny herself, the woman behind the mop….

Watch it here:

Tonight’s Cold Feet is the penultimate episode in the current series.

As well as following Pete and Jenny’s travails, there is also the fallout from Adam’s illicit encounter with work colleague Sarah (Amy Huberman) in what we promise is a very eventful hour of television.

Advertisement

Cold Feet is on ITV on Fridays nights at 9pm

Tags

Ben Dowell

Ben has worked as a professional journalist specialising in TV and the arts for nearly twenty years. After a two year stint on local newspapers in the mid 1990s, he spent more than 5 years as the broadcast reporter at the Stage newspaper. Following that he enjoyed staff reporting positions at the Sunday Mirror and the Sunday Times breaking stories and writing features before settling as a full time freelance writing for an array of newspapers and magazines - but mainly for the Guardian, Evening Standard, Broadcast, Independent and the New Statesman where he wrote a column.

Latest news

Eleven Stranger Things

Watch the incredible final trailer for Stranger Things season 2

Strictly movie week

Strictly Come Dancing 2017 guide: Everything you need to know about Week Four

Everything Dragons' Den

Cold Feet Jenny Dragons Den
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Cold Feet episode 3 MATT AND OLIVIA

Cold Feet series 7 episode 3 recap: Olivia and Matt’s abortion dilemma shows this show at its unflinching best

Cold feet ep 4 MAIN

Cold Feet series 7 episode 4 recap: Are Adam and Tina heading for a split?

Cold feet ep 6 MAIN

Cold Feet series 7 episode 5 recap

Cold Feet

Cold Feet viewers were in fits of laughter over THAT sex tape attempt

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more