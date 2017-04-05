Want to see Tom Hiddleston live on stage in London this weekend? Well, we have good news - the internationally acclaimed film and television star is joining the BFI & Radio Times Television Festival on Sunday.

The Night Manager actor, who won a Golden Globe for his role as undercover spy Jonathan Pine, will join co-star Alistair Petrie (Sandy Langbourne) at the BFI IMAX on Sunday 9th April at 3.30pm to discuss the multi award-winning BBC drama live on stage.

Also on the panel will be Oscar and Emmy-winning director Susanne Bier and executive producer Simon Cornwell. In an hour-long session titled Secrets of Le Carré Revealed, they will explain how they created such compelling TV.

Buy tickets to see Tom Hiddleston at Secrets of Le Carré Revealed

The Night Manager, an adaptation of John Le Carré's 1993 thriller about an espionage operation to bring down an international arms dealer, also starred Olivia Colman and Hugh Laurie and was one of the television highlights of 2016.

Hiddleston's appearance falls on the last day of the television festival, which starts on 7th April and takes place over the weekend at the BFI Southbank.

More than 40 events are scheduled to take place and top TV stars have been lined up as speakers, including Downton Abbey's Maggie Smith, Poldark's Aidan Turner, Claire Foy from The Crown, Jenna Coleman and Monty Python star Michael Palin to name but a few.

Tickets are available via the BFI & Radio Times Television Festival Box Office