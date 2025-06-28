The new season will begin filming this summer ahead of a broadcast at some point in 2026, with both Kudrow and series creator Michael Patrick King (And Just Like That…) back on board.

Meanwhile, Dan Bucatinsky, Laura Silverman, and Damian Young will also reprise their roles in the show.

"Valerie Cherish has found her way back to the current television landscape," King and Kudrow wrote in a joint statement. "Neither of us are surprised she did."

And HBO's Executive Vice President for Comedy Programming Amy Gravitt added: "No matter what the industry throws at her, Valerie Cherish is a survivor. On the 20th Anniversary of her debut, Michael Patrick King and Lisa Kudrow have brilliantly scripted her return to HBO and we can’t wait to see that."

The series aired it's first run all the way back in 2005 before returning for a second outing in 2014, and followed veteran sitcom actress Valerie Cherish (Kudrow) as she attempted to revive her acting career following a 10-year hiatus – before she agreed to take part in a reality show.

The second run saw Valerie trying to produce her own reality television pilot, while she was also cast as a fictionalised version of herself on a new HBO series.

Both previous seasons were met with critical acclaim, with Kudrow nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series on both occasions – so hopes are high that this third instalment will be another triumph.

