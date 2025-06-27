A BBC spokesperson subsequently confirmed the news, telling RadioTimes.com: "After several wonderful series we have made the difficult decision not to commission another cookery show with Nadiya Hussain at the moment.

"Nadiya remains a much-valued part of the BBC family, and we look forward to working together on future projects."

Since then, Hussain revealed in a video posted to Instagram that she had received "tons of messages" telling her to be "grateful for the opportunity and be thankful for how far I’ve come".

In response to this, Hussain said: "My whole life, as a child in an immigrant household, I used to think I had to be grateful all the time because I watched my family, always grateful.

"Grateful for being let in, grateful for having work, even if underpaid, grateful for safety, even if it meant silence. Always grateful, even when I feel tired, lonely or disrespected."

She continued: "At first, gratitude felt right because it was instilled in me from a young age; it was all I saw. But after a while, it starts to get really heavy. Gratitude became something that I was expected to wear like a uniform. Anytime I voiced frustration or sadness or wanted more, I could feel the invisible pressure."

Hussain added: "I am allowed to feel more than just thankful. I am a human being, and I am allowed to feel angry when I’m treated unfairly. I’m allowed to want better for myself and for my family. I’m allowed to speak up. I’m allowed to exist fully. Complex, emotional, hopeful, sometimes critical, just like anyone else.

"So, gratitude has its place, but it shouldn’t be a muzzle, like a dog. We didn’t come here just to survive; we came here to live, to grow, to contribute, to belong, not as a guest, but as a person who has rights and dreams and dignity, just like everyone else.

"So no, I won’t always be grateful, and that doesn’t make me ungrateful; it makes me human. That’s what it does. So, I’ve got here through hard work, through determination, through talent, so no, I won’t be grateful. I got here because I’m good at what I do. Just something to think about."

When approached by RadioTimes.com, the BBC declined to provide any additional comment beyond its original statement.

Hussain won The Great British Bake Off in 2015, and has since been behind popular BBC series such as Nadiya's British Food Adventures, Nadiya's Family Favourites and Nadiya Bake.

