However, a statement from his spokesperson (via Deadline) eased those concerns, saying: "There has been absolutely no discussion about Noel stepping down from Bake Off."

It continued: "We have been in contact with Channel 4 and Love Productions throughout all the speculation and his ‘stepping down’ has never been part of that dialogue. We can confirm he will be returning to co-host the next series of Bake Off."

It was confirmed last week that the second season of Dick Turpin had been scrapped mid-way through production following reports that Fielding had exited, with The Times quoting his spokesperson as saying it was "a private and confidential matter regarding our client's health".

Noel Fielding in The Completely Made-up Adventures of Dick Turpin. Apple TV+

The first season of The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin, which also starred Duayne Boachie, Ellie White, Marc Wootton and Hugh Bonneville, originally aired in March 2024 and received strong reviews.

At the time of the show's renewal in July 2024, it was said that season 2 "promises another round of fantastical adventures for Dick Turpin with a host of great British comedy talent to star".

Meanwhile, it is expected that Bake Off will shoot as usual over the summer before airing on Channel 4 in autumn, with Fielding and Alison Hammond returning as hosts and Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith once again serving as judges.

