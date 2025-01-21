Noel Fielding confirms Great British Bake Off return after doubts over future
The comedian recently pulled out of the second season of Apple TV+ series The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin.
Noel Fielding will be continuing in his role as host of The Great British Bake Off for the 2025 season, his spokesperson has confirmed.
There had been doubt that Fielding may not be able to reprise his role – which he has held since 2017 – after his Apple TV+ comedy series The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin was cancelled mid-shoot after it was reported he had pulled out.
However, a statement from his spokesperson (via Deadline) eased those concerns, saying: "There has been absolutely no discussion about Noel stepping down from Bake Off."
It continued: "We have been in contact with Channel 4 and Love Productions throughout all the speculation and his ‘stepping down’ has never been part of that dialogue. We can confirm he will be returning to co-host the next series of Bake Off."
It was confirmed last week that the second season of Dick Turpin had been scrapped mid-way through production following reports that Fielding had exited, with The Times quoting his spokesperson as saying it was "a private and confidential matter regarding our client's health".
The first season of The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin, which also starred Duayne Boachie, Ellie White, Marc Wootton and Hugh Bonneville, originally aired in March 2024 and received strong reviews.
At the time of the show's renewal in July 2024, it was said that season 2 "promises another round of fantastical adventures for Dick Turpin with a host of great British comedy talent to star".
Meanwhile, it is expected that Bake Off will shoot as usual over the summer before airing on Channel 4 in autumn, with Fielding and Alison Hammond returning as hosts and Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith once again serving as judges.
