But now, the TV chef and author has shared the news on her Instagram via a video that the BBC "decided they didn't want to commission the show anymore".

Hussain said that among many changes in her life, the decision by the BBC not to renew the series came as a "huge turning point".

Despite this, the BBC has clarified in a statement to RadioTimes.com that Hussain is still a key part of the BBC family and its future.

A BBC spokesperson said: "After several wonderful series we have made the difficult decision not to commission another cookery show with Nadiya Hussain at the moment.

"Nadiya remains a much-valued part of the BBC family, and we look forward to working together on future projects."

Hussain, who has been a fixture on the BBC over the past decade, said of the news in her video: "The BBC have decided that they didn't want to commission a show. And for me, that was a huge turning point because it's something I've done for the past 10 years.

"I was already on this steady trajectory of change and I was thinking about where I wanted my career to go, and when the BBC decided they didn't want to commission the show anymore, it really did kind of solidify everything for me, and it made me dig my heels in and think 'OK, I know where I want to be'."

Elsewhere in her Instagram video, Hussain spoke about the ongoing war in Gaza, and explained that it has made her increasingly mindful about the brands and companies she chooses to work with, along with the type of content she's posting.

She added: "It's been interesting because there have been lots of changes in my career, that I'm really excited about, I'm excited about taking back a bit of ownership of what I do, how I do it and who I work with, and that's given me a freedom I haven't had in the last 10 years."

As for future projects, Hussain did tease that she is busy working on some new things but also underlined that she hopes to continue "working with people who believe my voice has a platform, and believing in my talent".

