On Friday Night Smackdown, Punk turned heads by dressing like Cena from his Dr. of Thuganomics era and spitting out a vitriolic diss rhyme in the ring to his opponent.

It's safe to say Cena is well and truly fired up for tonight's fight as he continues his farewell tour, aiming to leave in approximately 6 months with the title still in his hands.

But Punk is also ready to roll, keen to expand on his enormous popularity by taking the title out of Cena's grasp.

The action is set to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia tonight - and there's good news for UK fans, as they won't have to wait up until the early hours to watch it all unfold.

Without further ado, read on for everything you need to know about Night of Champions 2025.

WWE Night of Champions 2025 UK time

WWE Night of Champions is set to start on Netflix from 6pm BST.

Viewers can catch up on all the action leading up to it on Netflix right now - including Friday Night Smackdown from 25th June which saw CM Punk and John Cena face-off one last time before their anticipated match.

WWE Night of Champions 2025 match card

There's plenty to keep fans entertained throughout Night of Champions aside from John Cena v CM Punk.

The full match card is as follows (correct at time of writing):

Undisputed WWE Championship: John Cena (current champion) v CM Punk

WWE United States Championship: Jacob Fatu (current champion) v Solo Sikoa

King of the Ring final: Randy Orton v Cody Rhodes

Queen of the Ring final: Asuka v Jade Cargill

Street fight: Rhea Ripley v Raquel Rodriquez

Sami Zayn v Karrion Kross

As ever with WWE, expect the unexpected.

