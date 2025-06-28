WWE Night of Champions UK time and confirmed match card
UK fans won't have to have a late night for a change.
Anticipation is building for Night of Champions which will see the very best from WWE fighting for coveted titles - including King and Queen of the Ring.
But all eyes will be on the Undisputed WWE Championship match which will see John Cena defend his title against his nemesis, CM Punk.
On Friday Night Smackdown, Punk turned heads by dressing like Cena from his Dr. of Thuganomics era and spitting out a vitriolic diss rhyme in the ring to his opponent.
It's safe to say Cena is well and truly fired up for tonight's fight as he continues his farewell tour, aiming to leave in approximately 6 months with the title still in his hands.
But Punk is also ready to roll, keen to expand on his enormous popularity by taking the title out of Cena's grasp.
The action is set to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia tonight - and there's good news for UK fans, as they won't have to wait up until the early hours to watch it all unfold.
Without further ado, read on for everything you need to know about Night of Champions 2025.
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
WWE Night of Champions 2025 UK time
WWE Night of Champions is set to start on Netflix from 6pm BST.
Viewers can catch up on all the action leading up to it on Netflix right now - including Friday Night Smackdown from 25th June which saw CM Punk and John Cena face-off one last time before their anticipated match.
WWE Night of Champions 2025 match card
There's plenty to keep fans entertained throughout Night of Champions aside from John Cena v CM Punk.
The full match card is as follows (correct at time of writing):
- Undisputed WWE Championship: John Cena (current champion) v CM Punk
- WWE United States Championship: Jacob Fatu (current champion) v Solo Sikoa
- King of the Ring final: Randy Orton v Cody Rhodes
- Queen of the Ring final: Asuka v Jade Cargill
- Street fight: Rhea Ripley v Raquel Rodriquez
- Sami Zayn v Karrion Kross
As ever with WWE, expect the unexpected.
Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Helen Daly is the Associate Editor for Radio Times, overseeing new initiatives and commercial projects for the brand. She was previously Deputy TV Editor at a national publication. She has a BA in English Literature and an MA in Media & Journalism from Newcastle University.