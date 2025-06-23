Eastbourne Open 2025 order of play today: Full schedule – Monday 23rd June
We've rounded up the full Eastbourne Open 2025 schedule and order of play today.
The path to Wimbledon continues with the start of the Eastbourne Open 2025.
Defending women's champion and top seed Daria Kasatkina is the headline name on Monday's schedule, as the first round gets going in both the men's and women's draws.
There is plenty of British interest as well, with wild cards Dan Evans and Francesca Jones taking to the grass.
American Taylor Fritz won the men's title for a third time in 2024 and returns as top seed this year.
The South Coast tournament will be the last stop before many players head to the hallowed grass of SW19.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full order of play for the Eastbourne Open 2025, updated each day with the latest slate of matches, plus the full tournament schedule.
Eastbourne Open 2025 order of play – Monday 23rd June
All UK time.
Centre Court
Starts 11am.
- ATP: Zizou Bergs (BEL) v João Fonseca (BRA)
- ATP: [WC] Dan Evans (GBR) v Miomir Kecmanović (SRB)
- WTA: [1] Daria Kasatkina (RUS) v Lin Sun (CHN)
- WTA: Maya Joint (POL) v Ons Jabeur (TUN)
Court 1
Starts 11am.
- WTA: Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova v Viktorija Tomova (BUL)
- WTA: [WC] Francesca Jones (GBR) v [Q] Greet Minnen (BEL)
- ATP: Fábián Marozsán (HUN) v Lorenzo Sonego (ITA)
- ATP: [LL] Chieh‑Yu Tseng (TPE) [LL] v [6] Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP)
Court 2
Starts 11am.
- WTA: Lucrezia Stefanini Bronzetti (ITA) v [Q] Alex Eala (PHI)
- WTA: Hannah Baptiste (GBR) / Peangtarn Plipuech (THA) v [WC] Jodie Burrage (GBR) / Sonay Kartal (GBR)
- ATP: [Q] Mattia Bellucci (ITA) v Quentin Halys (FRA)
- ATP: Anders Goransson (SWE) / Sem Verbeek (NED) v [2] Joe Salisbury (GBR) / Neal Skupski (GBR)
Court 4
Starts 11am.
- WTA: Alice Moratelli (ITA) / Sabrina Santamaria (USA) v Harriet Dart (GBR) / Maddie Lumsden (GBR)
- WTA: [4] Barbora Krejčíková (CZE) / Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) v Quinn Gleason (USA) / Oksana Kalashnikova (GEO)
- WTA: Anastasia Blinkova v Marie Bouzková (CZE)
- ATP: Hugo Nys (MON) / Édouard Roger‑Vasselin (FRA) v Matthew Ebden (AUS) / Albano Olivetti (FRA)
Court 5
Starts 11am.
- ATP: Ariel Behar (URU) / Joran Vliegen (BEL) v Nuno Borges (POR) / Marcos Giron (USA)
- ATP: Nathaniel Lammons (USA) / Jackson Withrow (USA) v Facundo Comesaña (ARG) / Luciano Darderi (ITA)
- WTA: Kamilla Rakhimova / Anna Sisková (CZE) v [2] Eri Hozumi (JPN) / Astra Sharma Sutjiadi (INA)
- Heather Watson (GBR) / Maria Xu (CHN) v Mai Kempen (NLD) / Qi Tang (CHN)
Eastbourne Open 2025 schedule
All UK time.
WTA 250 singles (women)
- First round: Monday 24th June
- Second round: Tuesday 25th June
- Third round: Wednesday 26th June
- Quarter-finals: Thursday 27th June
- Semi-finals: Friday 28th June
- Final: Saturday 29th June
ATP 250 singles (men)
- First round: Monday 24th June – Tuesday 25th June
- Second round: Wednesday 26th June
- Quarter-finals: Thursday 27th June
- Semi-finals: Friday 28th June
- Final: Saturday 29th June
