There is plenty of British interest as well, with wild cards Dan Evans and Francesca Jones taking to the grass.

American Taylor Fritz won the men's title for a third time in 2024 and returns as top seed this year.

The South Coast tournament will be the last stop before many players head to the hallowed grass of SW19.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full order of play for the Eastbourne Open 2025, updated each day with the latest slate of matches, plus the full tournament schedule.

Eastbourne Open 2025 order of play – Monday 23rd June

All UK time.

Centre Court

Starts 11am.

ATP: Zizou Bergs (BEL) v João Fonseca (BRA)

ATP: [WC] Dan Evans (GBR) v Miomir Kecmanović (SRB)

WTA: [1] Daria Kasatkina (RUS) v Lin Sun (CHN)

WTA: Maya Joint (POL) v Ons Jabeur (TUN)

Court 1

Starts 11am.

WTA: Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova v Viktorija Tomova (BUL)

WTA: [WC] Francesca Jones (GBR) v [Q] Greet Minnen (BEL)

ATP: Fábián Marozsán (HUN) v Lorenzo Sonego (ITA)

ATP: [LL] Chieh‑Yu Tseng (TPE) [LL] v [6] Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP)

Court 2

Starts 11am.

WTA: Lucrezia Stefanini Bronzetti (ITA) v [Q] Alex Eala (PHI)

WTA: Hannah Baptiste (GBR) / Peangtarn Plipuech (THA) v [WC] Jodie Burrage (GBR) / Sonay Kartal (GBR)

ATP: [Q] Mattia Bellucci (ITA) v Quentin Halys (FRA)

ATP: Anders Goransson (SWE) / Sem Verbeek (NED) v [2] Joe Salisbury (GBR) / Neal Skupski (GBR)

Court 4

Starts 11am.

WTA: Alice Moratelli (ITA) / Sabrina Santamaria (USA) v Harriet Dart (GBR) / Maddie Lumsden (GBR)

WTA: [4] Barbora Krejčíková (CZE) / Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) v Quinn Gleason (USA) / Oksana Kalashnikova (GEO)

WTA: Anastasia Blinkova v Marie Bouzková (CZE)

ATP: Hugo Nys (MON) / Édouard Roger‑Vasselin (FRA) v Matthew Ebden (AUS) / Albano Olivetti (FRA)

Court 5

Starts 11am.

ATP: Ariel Behar (URU) / Joran Vliegen (BEL) v Nuno Borges (POR) / Marcos Giron (USA)

ATP: Nathaniel Lammons (USA) / Jackson Withrow (USA) v Facundo Comesaña (ARG) / Luciano Darderi (ITA)

WTA: Kamilla Rakhimova / Anna Sisková (CZE) v [2] Eri Hozumi (JPN) / Astra Sharma Sutjiadi (INA)

Heather Watson (GBR) / Maria Xu (CHN) v Mai Kempen (NLD) / Qi Tang (CHN)

Eastbourne Open 2025 schedule

All UK time.

WTA 250 singles (women)

First round: Monday 24th June

Second round: Tuesday 25th June

Third round: Wednesday 26th June

Quarter-finals: Thursday 27th June

Semi-finals: Friday 28th June

Final: Saturday 29th June

ATP 250 singles (men)

First round: Monday 24th June – Tuesday 25th June

Second round: Wednesday 26th June

Quarter-finals: Thursday 27th June

Semi-finals: Friday 28th June

Final: Saturday 29th June

