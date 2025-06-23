Hosted by Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean, the series has been described as "a brave and bold undertaking for all involved".

The show's executive producer Cat Lawson previously said: "With looks out of the equation, can they create a deeper connection with their bandmates?

"With limited bands, there are difficult decisions and heart-stopping moments along the way, but ultimately the outcome is truly amazing, with bands forming who, in my opinion, are worthy of the very biggest stage!"

Read on for everything you need to know about Building the Band.

Building the Band will debut with four episodes on Wednesday 9th July, followed by additional episode releases in the following two weeks.

What is Building the Band about?

In a radical approach to talent shows, Building the Band will see a group of singers enter the competition in order to form a music group, but there's a catch - they've never met each other!

Rather than being formed together based on physical attributes, the singers will be tested on "musical compatibility, connection and, most importantly, merit".

The series concludes with three lives shows that were filmed last year, before a winner is revealed.

Will Liam Payne feature in Building the Band on Netflix?

Liam Payne photographed in 2016. Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage

Yes, Liam Payne will appear posthumously in Building the Band. As confirmed by Netflix, Payne's family reviewed the series prior to its release and are "supportive of his inclusion".

The former One Direction member died in October 2023 at just 31 years old, with tributes flooding in for the late star, with his former bandmates writing in a statement: "We're completely devastated by the news of Liam's passing... The memories we shared will be treasured forever."

Who are the judges in Building the Band on Netflix?

Nicole Scherzinger stars in the series as mentor and judge, helping to "shape the sound and style of each band from the moment they form".

She will be joined by Kelly Rowland and Liam Payne, who serve as guest judges.

Is there a trailer for Building the Band?

Yes! Netflix released a first look at the series, offering viewers a sneak peek of what to expect.

You can watch the video below.

Building the Band will be released on Netflix on Wednesday 9th July.

