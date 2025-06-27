Loyle Carner albums in order: Full list of releases
Loyle Carner has become one of the biggest names in the UK hip-hop scene – and proved just why by being booked as the act for the Other Stage on the Friday at Glastonbury 2025.
The 30-year-old star has been building up a following for years, becoming nominated for three BRIT Awards throughout his career to date.
Born Benjamin Gerard Coyle-Larner, the singer adopted the stage name as a take on his surname – a "spoonerism" that switches the two words of his double-barrelled surname.
Loyle Carner albums in release date order
- Yesterday's Gone (2017)
- Not Waving, but Drowning (2019)
- Hugo (2022)
- Hopefully! (2025)
Loyle Carner albums: Tracklists and hit singles
Yesterday's Gone (2017)
Tracklist:
- The Isle of Arran
- Mean It in the Morning
- +44
- Damselfly (featuring Tom Misch)
- Ain't Nothing Changed
- Swear
- Florence (featuring Kwes)
- The Seamstress (Tooting Masala)
- Stars & Shards
- No Worries (featuring Jehst and Rebel Kleff)
- Rebel 101
- No CD (featuring Rebel Kleff)
- Mrs. C
- Sun of Jean
- Yesterday's Gone
Not Waving, but Drowning (2019)
Tracklist:
- Dear Jean
- Angel (featuring Tom Misch)
- Ice Water
- Ottolenghi (featuring Jordan Rakei)
- You Don't Know (featuring Rebel Kleff & Kiko Bun)
- Still
- It's Coming Home?
- Desoleil (Brilliant Corners) (featuring Sampha)
- Loose Ends (featuring Jorja Smith)
- Not Waving, But Drowning
- Krispy
- Sail Away (Freestyle)
- Looking Back
- Carluccio
- Dear Ben (featuring Jean Coyle-Larner)
Hugo (2022)
Tracklist:
- Hate
- Nobody Knows (Ladas Road)
- Georgetown (featuring John Agard)
- Speed of Plight
- Homerton (featuring JNR Williams and Olivia Dean)
- Blood On My Nikes (featuring Wesley Joseph and Athian Akec)
- Plastic
- A Lasting Place
- Polyfilla
- HGU
Hopefully! (2025)
Tracklist:
- Feel at Home
- In My Mind
- All I Need
- Lyin
- Time to Go
- Horcrux
- Strangers
- Hopefully ! (with Benjamin Zephaniah)
- Purpose (with Navy Blue)
- Don't Fix It (with Nick Hakim)
- About Time
