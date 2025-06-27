Loyle Carner has become one of the biggest names in the UK hip-hop scene – and proved just why by being booked as the act for the Other Stage on the Friday at Glastonbury 2025.

Ad

The 30-year-old star has been building up a following for years, becoming nominated for three BRIT Awards throughout his career to date.

Born Benjamin Gerard Coyle-Larner, the singer adopted the stage name as a take on his surname – a "spoonerism" that switches the two words of his double-barrelled surname.

Following his performance at Glastonbury, here's everything you need to know.

Loyle Carner albums in release date order

PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 23: Loyle Carner performs during the Rock en Seine Festival on August 23, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)
Loyle Carner Kristy Sparow/Getty Images
  • Yesterday's Gone (2017)
  • Not Waving, but Drowning (2019)
  • Hugo (2022)
  • Hopefully! (2025)

Loyle Carner albums: Tracklists and hit singles

Yesterday's Gone (2017)

PORTSMOUTH, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 07: Loyle Carner performs at Portsmouth Wedgewood Rooms on October 7, 2017 in Portsmouth, England. (Photo by Harry Herd/Redferns)
Loyle Carner, pictured in 2017. Harry Herd/Redferns

Tracklist:

  1. The Isle of Arran
  2. Mean It in the Morning
  3. +44
  4. Damselfly (featuring Tom Misch)
  5. Ain't Nothing Changed
  6. Swear
  7. Florence (featuring Kwes)
  8. The Seamstress (Tooting Masala)
  9. Stars & Shards
  10. No Worries (featuring Jehst and Rebel Kleff)
  11. Rebel 101
  12. No CD (featuring Rebel Kleff)
  13. Mrs. C
  14. Sun of Jean
  15. Yesterday's Gone

Not Waving, but Drowning (2019)

The british rapper Loyle Carner performing live at Lowlands Festival 2019 on 18 August 2019 in Biddinghuizen, Netherlands. (Photo by Roberto Finizio/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Loyle Carner Roberto Finizio/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Tracklist:

  1. Dear Jean
  2. Angel (featuring Tom Misch)
  3. Ice Water
  4. Ottolenghi (featuring Jordan Rakei)
  5. You Don't Know (featuring Rebel Kleff & Kiko Bun)
  6. Still
  7. It's Coming Home?
  8. Desoleil (Brilliant Corners) (featuring Sampha)
  9. Loose Ends (featuring Jorja Smith)
  10. Not Waving, But Drowning
  11. Krispy
  12. Sail Away (Freestyle)
  13. Looking Back
  14. Carluccio
  15. Dear Ben (featuring Jean Coyle-Larner)

Hugo (2022)

READING, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Loyle Carner performs a secret set at the BBC Introducing tent at Reading Festival day 2 on August 27, 2022 in Reading, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)
Loyle Carner, pictured 2022 Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Tracklist:

  1. Hate
  2. Nobody Knows (Ladas Road)
  3. Georgetown (featuring John Agard)
  4. Speed of Plight
  5. Homerton (featuring JNR Williams and Olivia Dean)
  6. Blood On My Nikes (featuring Wesley Joseph and Athian Akec)
  7. Plastic
  8. A Lasting Place
  9. Polyfilla
  10. HGU

Hopefully! (2025)

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 17: Loyle Carner performs on the East Stage during All Points East Festival 2024 at Victoria Park on August 17, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Matthew Baker/Getty Images)
Loyle Carner Matthew Baker/Getty Images

Tracklist:

  1. Feel at Home
  2. In My Mind
  3. All I Need
  4. Lyin
  5. Time to Go
  6. Horcrux
  7. Strangers
  8. Hopefully ! (with Benjamin Zephaniah)
  9. Purpose (with Navy Blue)
  10. Don't Fix It (with Nick Hakim)
  11. About Time
Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.

Authors

Tilly PearceFreelance Writer

Tilly Pearce is a freelance TV journalist whose coverage ranges from reality shows like Love Is Blind to sci-fi shows like Fallout. She is an NCTJ Gold Standard accredited journalist, who has previously worked as Deputy TV Editor (maternity cover) at Digital Spy, and Deputy TV & Showbiz Editor at Daily Express US.

Ad
Ad
Ad