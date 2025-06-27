But with so much choice, ticketholders have to be smart when it comes to how to spend their time in order to see everyone they want – which is where we're coming in, giving you our biggest tips of the sets not to miss and a full rundown of where everyone will be.

Here's what you need to know about who will be performing, when they'll be playing – and who we recommend you check out.

What are the must-see Glastonbury sets on Friday 27th June?

Myles Smith. Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Myles Smith (Woodsies, 12:45pm)

Capping off an incredible year, BRIT Rising Star winner Myles Smith will be taking to the Woodsies stage in the early afternoon.

Bringing his incredibly catchy – and perfect for crowd-singing – tracks including Nice to Meet You and Stargazing, this will get you in a great mood for the weekend ahead.

Secret Set (Pyramid Stage, 4:55pm)

Secret sets at Glastonbury are nothing new – but for an act to take an hour-long core spot in the middle of the main Pyramid Stage, right before Alanis Morissette, means it's going to be someone, and something, big.

Rumours have swirled around who this mystery artist could be, with theories ranging from Ed Sheeran – who has had several festival pop-ups throughout this year – to Lewis Capaldi, whose last appearance in 2023 triggered a flare-up of his Tourette's and a two-year absence from the spotlight.

Speaking to Radio Times, BBC Radio DJ Jo Whiley said: "Rumours are swirling about Haim, Lorde and Pulp. I’ve had some very encouraging conversations with them on my radio show and I’d say the signs are looking good for a Worthy Farm visit from each of them. If that happens these will all be part of my must-see performances."

We'll have to wait and see, but we guarantee it won't be one to miss.

En Vogue (West Holts Stage, 5:30pm)

This iconic '90s band are still going strong and are guaranteed to get you dancing as the evening kicks in on Friday.

Anita Rani told us: "I’m very excited about En Vogue – as well as discovering hidden gems in magical little corners."

Alanis Morissette (Pyramid Stage, 6:15pm)

We are not being ironic when we say we cannot wait for this powerhouse. With a 30-year career and a back catalogue of absolute bangers, the Canadian singer promises to bring a set full of iconic classics.

Ironic, One Hand in My Pocket, Everything, You Learn and Thank U are all expected additions to the set list. Let's just keep our fingers crossed there won't be any raaaaaaaaaaaain on the big day.

The 1975 (Pyramid Stage, 10:15pm)

As the first headliner of the weekend, it's up to Matty Healy and co to set the tone for the weekend ahead – and we're sure they have a couple of tricks up their sleeve as they make their appearance.

The I'm in Love with You stars are known for their electric live shows, and with one of the biggest stages in the UK at their disposal and thousands watching, we're sure this is going to be one not to miss.

Glastonbury 2025 daily schedule: Full line-up and times for Friday 27th June

Matt Healy of The 1975. Josh Brasted/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Pyramid Stage

12pm: Supergrass

1.30pm: CMAT

3pm: Burning Spear

4.55pm: TBA (Secret Set)

6.15pm: Alanis Morissette

8.15pm: Biffy Clyro

10.15pm: The 1975

Other Stage

11.30am: Fabio & Grooverider And The Outlook Orchestra

1pm: Rizzle Kicks

2.15pm: Inhaler

3.45pm: Wet Leg

5.15pm: Franz Ferdinand

6.45pm: Gracie Abrams

8.30pm: Busta Rhymes

10.30pm: Loyle Carner

West Holts Stage

11.30am: corto.alto

1pm: Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso

2.30pm: Glass Beams

4pm: Vieux Farka Toure

5.30pm: En Vogue

7pm: Denzel Curry

8.30pm: badbadnotgood

10.15pm: Maribou State

Alanis Morissette Peter Pakvis/Redferns

Woodsies

11.30am: TBA

12.45pm: Myles Smith

2pm: Fat Dog

3.15pm: Shed Seven

4.30pm: Lola Young

6pm: Blossoms

7.30pm: Pinkpantheress

9pm: Floating Points

10.30pm: Four Tet

The Park Stage

11.30am: Horsegirl

12.45pm: John Glacier

2pm: Jalen Ngonda

3.15pm: Faye Webster

4.30pm: English Teacher

6pm: Osees

7.30pm: Wunderhouse

9.15pm: Self-Esteem

11pm: Anohni And The Johnsons

Acoustic Stage

11.30am: Our Man in the Field

12.10pm: Nadia Reid

1pm: Tift Merritt

2pm: Gabrielle Aplin

3pm: Hugh Cornwell

4pm: Skerryvore

5pm: Billie Marten

6.30pm: Dhani Harrison

8pm: The Searchers

9.30pm: Ani Difranco

Lola Young. Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Coachella

Avalon Stage

12.50pm: Beans on Toast

2.10pm: Rumba De Bodas

3.35pm: Paris Paloma

5.05pm: Ash

6.35pm: Orla Gartland

8.05pm: The Magic Numbers

9.35pm: Terrorvision

11.05pm: The Fratellis

Left Field

12pm: [PANEL] What Next For The Left: Politics, Organising And Power (Ash Sarkar, Chantelle Lunt, Gary Younge, Harriet Protheroe-Soltani, Ayeisha Thomas Smith)

1.30pm: [PANEL] Feminism In The Age Of The Manosphere (Beyond Equality, Carys Afoko, Marai Larasi, Susie Mcdonald, Nim Ralph)

3pm: Radical Roundup (With Billy Bragg, Jasmine.4.t, Holly Carter)

4.30pm: The Meffs

5.35pm: Gurriers

6.40pm: jasmine.4.t

7.50pm: Antony Szmierek

9pm: Billy Bragg

Arcadia

9pm: Logic 1000

9.55pm: Optimo (Espacio)

10.50pm: Max Cooper

11.50pm: Dragonfly Show

12am: Sonny Fodera

1am: Romy

2am: Job Jobse B2b Palms Trax

