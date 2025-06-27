Once again, Lee Jung-jae leads the cast as Gi-hun (aka Player 456), who is at his lowest ebb when this chapter gets started, mourning his failed uprising and the dozens of lives it claimed – including a close friend.

It isn't long before he's thrown back into the game, however, with several high-profile "eliminations" – ie gruesome deaths – taking place over the final six episodes.

No doubt some of the departures will leave viewers heartbroken (and a few others might have them cheering at the screen), but each one will prompt speculation about who could still be standing at the end.

If you need a reminder of all the key deaths in Squid Game season 3, read on for your refresher of the order in which we said goodbye to the latest key players in the gritty Netflix series.

Squid Game season 3 episode 1 deaths

Park Gyu-young as No-eul in Squid Game season 3. No Ju-han / Netflix

The first episode of Squid Game season 3 – titled Keys and Knives – is relatively light on major deaths, with No-eul's stand-off in the organ harvesting chamber being the sole burst of violence.

Since those antagonist guards weren't major characters, their loss won't be mourned by fans.

Squid Game season 3 episode 2 deaths

(L-R) Park Sung-hoon as Cho Hyun-ju, Chae Kook-hee as Seon-nyeo, Kang Ha-neul as Kang Dae-ho and Yang Dong-geun as Park Yong-sik in Squid Game season 3. No Ju-han / Netflix

Squid Game season 3 episode 2, titled The Starry Night, depicts the horrifically violent Hide and Seek game, in which players are forced to kill their own – or attempt to evade detection and escape the maze.

The round sees several major losses in a series of devastating twists – here's a round-up of the key, named characters that we say goodbye to across the emotionally draining hour of television.

Hyun-ju (Player 120) dies – she is killed by Myung-gi after helping his ex-girlfriend Jun-hee give birth.

Seon-nyeo (Player 044) dies – she is killed by Min-su, who hallucinates that she is Nam-gyu.

Dae-su (Player 388) dies – he is killed by Gi-hun as revenge for abandoning his attempted revolt.

Yong-sik (Player 007) dies – he is killed by guards after his mother, Geum-ja, stops him from killing Jun-hee.

Squid Game season 3 episode 3 deaths

(L-R) Kang Ae-shim as Jang Geum-ja and Roh Jae-won as Nam-gyu in Squid Game. No Ju-han / Netflix

Squid Game season 3 episode 3, titled It's Not Your Fault, brings two more major deaths – one of which is truly heartbreaking, the other less so.

Geum-ja (Player 149) takes her own life after playing a role in her son's death, and unsuccessfully begging for the games to end.

Nam-gyu (Player 124) meets his maker after a drug-fuelled killing spree, falling foul of the giant mechanical jump rope game.

Squid Game season 3 episode 4 deaths

Jo Yu-ri as Jun-hee in Squid Game season 3. No Ju-han / Netflix

Squid Game season 3 episode 4, titled 222, brings two more notable deaths of major characters, although several more unnamed players are also eliminated as the jump rope game continues.

Another notable death takes place outside of the Squid Game compound.

Jun-hee (Player 222) takes her own life instead of facing the jump rope game, as she realises that her broken ankle would make it near-impossible to survive.

Captain Park is killed after his secret allegiance to the Squid Game organisers is exposed; he takes out several members of Jun-ho's crew, but the mission leader proceeds to harpoon him.

Squid Game season 3 episode 5 deaths

Lee David as Min-su in Squid Game season 3. No Ju-han / Netflix

Squid Game season 3 episode 5, titled Circle, Triangle, Square, is another blood bath, leaving only three contestants remaining: Gi-hun, Myung-gi and his infant child, Player 222.

The black-suited Squid Game officer is killed in a fight with No-eul over her attempts to disrupt the secret organ harvesting taking place at the facility.

Min-su dies during Sky Squid Game, as his drug withdrawal symptoms and hallucinations make him an easy target in the eyes of the other players.

The final eight players eliminate each other one by one until only three remain, dying in the following order: Player 336, Player 353, Player 203, Player 100 and Player 039.

Squid Game season 3 episode 6 deaths

Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun in Squid Game No Ju-han/Netflix

The final episode of Squid Game season 3 (titled Humans Are) sees the blood-soaked competition come to a brutal close, with only one winner left standing.

Myung-gi (Player 333) is killed during the final challenge after betraying Gi-hun in a desperate bid for victory.

Gi-hun (Player 456) then sacrifices himself so that the infant child of Jun-hee – now recognised as Player 222 – can be crowned the winner.

