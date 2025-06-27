Robbie Williams confirms he won't perform at Glastonbury 2025 - but reveals who fans should enjoy
The entertainer had been considered a potential secret act for the festival this year.
Robbie Williams has shut down speculation that he is set to make a surprise appearance at the Glastonbury Festival this year.
As the annual music festival kicks off at Worthy Farm this year, Robbie Williams was the focus of speculation that he could be performing in one of the many open 'TBA' slots left open on the line-up.
However, he's now cleared things up, revealing on his Instagram Stories: "I'm not performing this year. If you are, go and see The 1975, Busta Rhymes, Self Esteem, Charli XCX, Reverend and The Makers."
The iconic singer is currently on tour in Europe, with his new album Britpop paying homage to his time backstage at Glastonbury 30 years ago, where he famously partied with Oasis in a red Adidas jumpsuit with bleached blonde hair and a missing tooth.
As Glastonbury's performances kicked off on Friday (27th June 2025), Robbie sparked speculation, posting a memorial plaque - seemingly from Worthy Farm - commemorating the moment on Instagram.
The plaque read: "1995. Robbie Williams entered this area without accreditation, authorisation or alignment with prevailing taste.
"His presence was uninvited, unofficial and ultimately inevitable."
He then followed it with a picture of a painted Glastonbury sign, which only added to fan theories.
In 1995, shortly after leaving Take That, Robbie turned up at Glastonbury to join in the party, grabbing pictures with Liam Gallagher and being snapped snarling at the camera with one of his front teeth missing.
That picture has now been used for the front of his Britpop album, being shown turned into a work of art in a museum.
Sharing the image four weeks ago on Instagram, Robbie posted a long statement about his time at the festival, describing the "militant" attitude to music at the time and saying he felt like he didn't belong there.
"To the people looking on, it must’ve been like seeing your headmaster cutting his lawn," he wrote in part.
"A person, an image, completely out of place. Out of context. Out of reason."
"I was in a boy band. And boy band members do not go to Glastonbury," he added.
"You see - the thing is… I did though."
Tilly Pearce is a freelance TV journalist whose coverage ranges from reality shows like Love Is Blind to sci-fi shows like Fallout. She is an NCTJ Gold Standard accredited journalist, who has previously worked as Deputy TV Editor (maternity cover) at Digital Spy, and Deputy TV & Showbiz Editor at Daily Express US.