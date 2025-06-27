However, he's now cleared things up, revealing on his Instagram Stories: "I'm not performing this year. If you are, go and see The 1975, Busta Rhymes, Self Esteem, Charli XCX, Reverend and The Makers."

The iconic singer is currently on tour in Europe, with his new album Britpop paying homage to his time backstage at Glastonbury 30 years ago, where he famously partied with Oasis in a red Adidas jumpsuit with bleached blonde hair and a missing tooth.

As Glastonbury's performances kicked off on Friday (27th June 2025), Robbie sparked speculation, posting a memorial plaque - seemingly from Worthy Farm - commemorating the moment on Instagram.

The plaque read: "1995. Robbie Williams entered this area without accreditation, authorisation or alignment with prevailing taste.

"His presence was uninvited, unofficial and ultimately inevitable."

He then followed it with a picture of a painted Glastonbury sign, which only added to fan theories.

In 1995, shortly after leaving Take That, Robbie turned up at Glastonbury to join in the party, grabbing pictures with Liam Gallagher and being snapped snarling at the camera with one of his front teeth missing.

Robbie Williams at Glastonbury in 1995. Mick Hutson/Redferns

That picture has now been used for the front of his Britpop album, being shown turned into a work of art in a museum.

Sharing the image four weeks ago on Instagram, Robbie posted a long statement about his time at the festival, describing the "militant" attitude to music at the time and saying he felt like he didn't belong there.

"To the people looking on, it must’ve been like seeing your headmaster cutting his lawn," he wrote in part.

"A person, an image, completely out of place. Out of context. Out of reason."

"I was in a boy band. And boy band members do not go to Glastonbury," he added.

"You see - the thing is… I did though."

