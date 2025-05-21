“I set out to create the album that I wanted to write and release after I left Take That in 1995,” the singer said in a statement. “It was the peak of Britpop and a golden age for British music."

He continued: “I’ve worked with some of my heroes on this album; it’s raw, there are more guitars and it’s an album that’s even more upbeat and anthemic than usual.

“There’s some ‘Brit’ in there and there’s certainly some ‘pop’ too – I’m immensely proud of this as a body of work and I’m excited for fans to hear this album.

"I also can’t wait to perform a song or two from it on my upcoming BRITPOP tour, which I’m opening in the UK, naturally.”

BRITPOP is out this autumn, and you can pre-order the new album here.

Fans who do so before 11:59pm on 27th May will be in with a chance to win a meet and greet with Robbie at any show on the upcoming tour, which will kick off in Edinburgh next week, before heading to London, Manchester and Bath.

Here's a full list of UK and Ireland tour dates:

Robbie previously teased the single Rocket during an interview with NME back in January while promoting his biopic Better Man.

"This [track] is massive guitars, as you can imagine," he said. "It’s adrenaline-filled and balls-to-the-wall."

