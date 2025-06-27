England finished second in Group A of their qualifying campaign, behind their first opponents France, while Wales were forced to take the scenic route and book their spot via the play-offs.

However they reached the tournament finals, it no longer matters. They're here now, there's no going back, and one of these 16 teams will be crowned champions of Europe by the end of July.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full list of qualified teams for Women's Euro 2025.

Which teams will play at Women's Euro 2025?

Belgium

Denmark

England

Finland

France

Germany

Iceland

Italy

Netherlands

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland (hosts)

Wales

