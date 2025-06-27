Which teams have qualified for Women's Euro 2025?
Your complete guide to the teams who will feature at Women's Euro 2025.
Women's Euro 2025 is set and ready to go with 16 teams vying for glory on the grand stage in Switzerland.
It has been a long road to this point, with teams qualifying in a variety of ways, by winning or coming second in their qualifying groups, or via the play-offs.
England finished second in Group A of their qualifying campaign, behind their first opponents France, while Wales were forced to take the scenic route and book their spot via the play-offs.
However they reached the tournament finals, it no longer matters. They're here now, there's no going back, and one of these 16 teams will be crowned champions of Europe by the end of July.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full list of qualified teams for Women's Euro 2025.
Which teams will play at Women's Euro 2025?
- Belgium
- Denmark
- England
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Iceland
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Norway
- Poland
- Portugal
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland (hosts)
- Wales
