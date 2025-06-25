In the series, audiences will come to meet Natalie, Ironheart's in-suit AI, which acts in a similar way to Tony Stark's Jarvis, and is modelled after Riri's best friend who had passed away.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, executive producer Chinaka Hodge opened up on Natalie, describing her as "the most fun", almost as a person "you want to hang around all the time" – but it has its limits.

Dominique Thorne plays Riri Williams in Ironheart. Marvel Studios

Hodge explained: "As in the real-world, AI is more and more autonomous. More and more have decided that they just won’t shut down to override or field commands, which we see Natalie do in the show.

"So I feel like we walk this line [between warmth and caution]... That leans into the duality that I think audiences should feel about AI.

"Responsible builders may build some really incredible AI that helps to change the world for the better, but irresponsible AI will duplicate our biggest failures at humans – so I wanted to play with that."

Riri Williams was first introduced into the Marvel universe back in 2016, having made her comic book debut in Invincible Iron Man #9.

It was Riri's advanced intelligence that led her to design and build her own suit of armour, similar to that of Iron Man, and it isn't long before she gets his attention, soon becoming a major new ally.

Her introduction in the MCU was changed, following Tony Stark's death at the end of Avengers: Endgame in 2019.

Marvel's Ironheart is coming to Disney Plus on Wednesday 25th June.

