The iconic Time Lady scientist, who first appeared in 1985 in The Mark of The Rani, was previously played by Kate O'Mara who died in 2014.

But, this time around, the Doctor Who team wanted to cast an Indian actress, acknowledging that "Rani" is a Sanskrit word and name meaning "Queen".

Archie Panjabi as the Rani and Anita Dobson as Mrs Flood in Doctor Who episode Wish World BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

Davies told Doctor Who Magazine: "After all these years, it was time to cast the right heritage.

"I think it was vital to cast an Indian person as the Rani. Let's face it, I'd cast Archie Panjabi as anything! But Phil Collinson had worked with her on Sea of Souls and it helps when someone has worked with an actor before.

"She was straight in! She dived into it and knew of Kate O'Mara and the history. She was an instant yes and an absolute joy to work with."

Kate O'Mara as the Rani with (behind) Anthony Ainley as the Master. Doctor Who: The Mark of the Rani. Photographed by Don Smith 20 November 1984. (©Radio Times Archive/Don Smith) Radio Times / Don Smith

Previously speaking to Radio Times magazine, Panjabi explained how she wanted to honour O'Mara in her performance.

“I rewatched the episodes and what stood out was this incredible strength and presence,” Panjabi said.

Doctor Who Magazine 618 Doctor Who Magazine

“She was so unforgettable that I did want the audience to look at the Rani and get a sense of Kate O'Mara’s Rani, just for a split second, while seeing her.”

Panjabi's Rani was ultimately destroyed by Omega in the season finale, The Reality War, leaving Mrs Flood's incarnation alive.

Doctor Who Magazine Issue 618 is on sale now from panini.co.uk and WH Smith priced £7.99 (UK).

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Dive into our Doctor Who story guide: reviews of every episode since 1963, plus cast & crew listings, production trivia, and exclusive material from the Radio Times archive.

Ad

For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.