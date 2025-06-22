Doctor Who boss reveals why it was "vital" to cast Indian actress as the Rani
Archie Panjabi starred as the iconic villain this season.
Russell T Davies, showrunner of Doctor Who, has opened up about Archie Panjabi's casting as the Rani, saying it was "vital" to cast an Indian actress in the role.
After widespread rumours, the final scenes of The Interstellar Song Contest saw Anita Dobson's Mrs Flood bi-generate as the Rani, with Panjabi playing her counterpart.
The iconic Time Lady scientist, who first appeared in 1985 in The Mark of The Rani, was previously played by Kate O'Mara who died in 2014.
But, this time around, the Doctor Who team wanted to cast an Indian actress, acknowledging that "Rani" is a Sanskrit word and name meaning "Queen".
Davies told Doctor Who Magazine: "After all these years, it was time to cast the right heritage.
"I think it was vital to cast an Indian person as the Rani. Let's face it, I'd cast Archie Panjabi as anything! But Phil Collinson had worked with her on Sea of Souls and it helps when someone has worked with an actor before.
"She was straight in! She dived into it and knew of Kate O'Mara and the history. She was an instant yes and an absolute joy to work with."
Previously speaking to Radio Times magazine, Panjabi explained how she wanted to honour O'Mara in her performance.
“I rewatched the episodes and what stood out was this incredible strength and presence,” Panjabi said.
“She was so unforgettable that I did want the audience to look at the Rani and get a sense of Kate O'Mara’s Rani, just for a split second, while seeing her.”
Panjabi's Rani was ultimately destroyed by Omega in the season finale, The Reality War, leaving Mrs Flood's incarnation alive.
Authors
Louise Griffin is the Sci-Fi & Fantasy Editor for Radio Times, covering everything from Doctor Who, Star Wars and Marvel to House of the Dragon and Good Omens. She previously worked at Metro as a Senior Entertainment Reporter and has a degree in English Literature.