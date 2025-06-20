After that episode, which marked the end of season 5, Fox cancelled the show.

While 2024 series X-Men '97 somewhat answered the question by showing Peter Parker and Mary Jane reuniting, new comic book series Spider-Man '94 plans to show what happens next.

A description from Marvel Comics reads: "After searching to the ends of the multiverse, Peter Parker – the amazing, the spectacular, the radioactive web-head himself – aka Spider-Man, swings back into the streets of New York City with his beloved Mary Jane Watson in tow!

"But what’s this? One of these villains is not like the others: Witness this universe’s debut of not one, but two of Spider-Man’s greatest villains from the comics!"

The new series will be written by JM DeMatteis and drawn by Jim Towe and will launch in September.

DeMatteis told IGN: "The 1990s Spider-Man animated series has become a beloved part of Spidey lore — it was the introduction to Peter Parker and his universe for an entire generation — and I’m delighted to be diving back into that universe.

"We’re treating this as the next season of the show, which means introducing new villains, new challenges, new adventures for Peter — while doing our best to remain true to the creative spirit that John Semper and company established with the original show."

However, John Semper Jr, writer of Spider-Man: The Animated Series, has clarified that he is not involved and has not been approached by Marvel about the comic series.

In a statement posted to X (formerly Twitter), he said the first he heard of it was in a text message from a friend, and added: "No, I am not involved with this comic book and no one at Marvel approached me to be involved in any way."

Semper went on to say that he has "nothing but the greatest respect" for DeMatteis, but added: "Where he now chooses to take the series story-wise is entirely his decision.

"But, for the record, they are not my creative choices, nor do they represent any oversight by me."

"Yes, it would have been nice (some might even say respectful) if Marvel had reached out to me at some point as a courtesy," Semper continued.

"But I have long ago abandoned all expectation that Marvel would acknowledge any of my contributions to the Marvel universe - like, for instance, my creation of what is now known as the 'Spider-Verse'.

"So I wish them well and encourage us all to celebrate with good cheer this 30th anniversary year of Spider-Man: The Animated series."

RadioTimes.com has contacted Marvel for comment.

Spider-Man '94 will launch on 3rd September. Spider-Man: The Animated Series is available to stream on Disney+. Sign up to Disney+ from £4.99 a month.

