Cotton started off the video by saying: "This is extremely exciting. We are gonna watch a hell of a lot of TV, Georgia Tennant."

Tennant affirmed she too was "really excited about it", before the duo went on to discuss what snacks they would be getting to have during their telly-watching marathon.

"I'm feeling crisps," Cotton said, to which Tennant revealed she doesn't like potatoes, quickly scuppering that plan.

This isn't the first time Cotton has appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox, having previously been paired up with Gok Wan. In contrast, this will mark Tennant's first appearance.

Most recently, Tennant has been seen in Alex Horne's Channel 4 comedy show The Horne Section, while last year she appeared in an episode of the Michael Sheen-directed BBC drama series The Way.

Meanwhile, Cotton continues to present her BBC Radio 2 show Sounds of the 90s and has a wellness brand called Happy Place.

Other pairings who have appeared on the most recent season of Celebrity Gogglebox include Jamie Laing and Munya Chawawa, Paddy McGuinness and Vernon Kay, Vicky Pattison and Pete Wicks and Jennifer Saunders and Beattie Edmondson.

Celebrity Gogglebox continues Friday 27th June at 9pm on Channel 4.

