Finn Atkins: Charlotte Brontë

Who does she play?

The eldest of the Brontë siblings (after the earlier deaths of Maria and Elizabeth), Charlotte wrote the world-famous novels Jane Eyre, Villette, The Professor and Shirley (under the male pseudonym of Currer Bell), and has since become one of the most renowned writers in history.

Where do you know her from?

Atkins’ breakthrough role came in Shane Meadows’ 2002 film Once Upon a Time in the Midlands, collaborating again with the writer/director in 2006’s This is England. She has also appeared in Moving On, EastEnders, Peak practice, Moving On and horror film Eden Lake.

Chloe Pirrie: Emily Brontë

Who does she play?

The younger sister of Charlotte and Branwell (and older sister to Anne), Emily wrote the novel Wuthering Heights under the pseudonym of Ellis Bell, and while she wrote no other books it remains one of the most famous and most-adapted of all time.

Where do you know her from?

Scottish actor Pirrie has appeared in a raft of period dramas lately, including roles in War & Peace, spy thriller The Game, An Inspector Calls and The Living and the Dead. She has also starred in Black Mirror, The Last Panthers, Brief Encounters, Burn Burn Burn and Misfits.

Charlie Murphy: Anne Brontë

Who does she play?

The youngest of the Brontë brood, Anne was a writer who produced a book of poems with her sisters (Poems by Currer, Ellis and Acton Bell) and two novels, Agnes Grey and The Tenant of Wildfell Hall. However, she didn’t reach quite the same level of fame as her sisters, a fact some attribute to Charlotte blocking the republication of Anne’s work after her early death.

Where do you know her from?

Murphy is best known in the UK as Ann Gallagher in Happy Valley (like To Walk Invisible, written by Sally Wainwright), though in her home country of Ireland her fame comes from playing the lead role of Siobhan Delaney in RTÉ drama Love/Hate. She has also appeared in The Last Kingdom, Quirke, Misfits, Ripper Street and films like ’71 and Philomena.